Local Religion Calendar (Oct. 17)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word at 9 a.m. Sunday by both in-person worship and online streaming.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon topic will be "Above the Fray."
Registration for in-person worship is available at www.svlc-corvallis.org. Appropriate social distancing and other measures recommended for the health and well-being of the congregation are used. The use of masks is required inside the building. For those who choose to worship from home, live-stream video of the worship service will be available shortly after its conclusion on the website above.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live.
This week the church will welcome youth director Jacob Stewart as guest preacher. The sermon title is "Caesar's Staff," with scripture from Matthew 22:15-22.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Twin Anniversaries" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Across the planet, during the days of October 18 and 19, the worldwide Bahá'í community and friends will observe the dual celebration of the births of its two founders, the Báb and Bahá'u'lláh. Both are considered manifestations of God in their own right, each having founded separate religions and revealed their own holy scriptures. To Baháʼís the missions of the Báb and Baháʼu'lláh are inextricably linked: The Báb's mission was to open the gate to the teachings revealed by Baha'u'llah, which will guide humanity toward its destined unity.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
