Local Religion Calendar (Oct. 10)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation is offering in-person worship with social distancing and other measures recommended for the health and well-being of the congregation. Masks must be worn inside the building. Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon will focus on "Generosity and Choice."
For those who choose to worship from home, a live-steam video of the worship service will be available shortly after its conclusion. Anyone can view the video on the church's YouTube channel by accessing the link on its webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will continue her sermon series on Mahatma Gandhi's list of Seven Social Sins. This week's topic is "Science Without Humanity," with scripture from Daniel 1:1-20.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "The Nature of Social Action: Building Capacity" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
“Regard the world as the human body,” wrote Baha’u’llah to Britain’s Queen Victoria. He explained the analogy: that every cell, every organ, every nerve plays a unique part, and likewise each person plays a role in the world.
Considering the body of humankind, God has endowed each person with unique talents and faculties. The participation of every individual, just as a cell in the human body, is needed to play its part, however humble, in providing health and well-being to society as a whole.
Participants will explore sacred texts and discuss the topic of building capacity to play our unique roles.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
