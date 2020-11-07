Local Religion Calendar (Nov. 7)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word at 9 a.m. Sunday by in-person worship and online streaming.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon topic will be "I Pity the Fool." Registration for in-person worship is available at www.svlc-corvallis.org. Appropriate social distancing and other measures recommended for the health and well-being of the congregation are used. The use of masks is required inside the building. For those who choose to worship from home, live-stream video of the worship service will be available shortly after its conclusion on the website above.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live.
"Wealth Without Works" will be the topic of the morning, as the Rev. Linda Tucker continues her sermon series on Gandhi's seven social sins. Scripture from Matthew 25:14-29.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Approaches to Collective Action: Characteristics of Consultation" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
One of the most challenging areas of social action should be the simplest to accomplish: taking action. People with a common concern come together. They listen carefully to one another. They decide upon a course of action. Then they act. And surrounding all this process is the necessity for diversity of thought and respect for the inevitable clash of differing opinions. From that clash comes the spark of truth.
Join in considering how consultation, the source of our greatest strength and the means of our deepest healings, calls forth profound implications of the Golden Rule.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Time to fill shoeboxes: More than 4,000 locations will soon offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.
Volunteers are preparing to accept shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 16 through 23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Participants can find a step-by-step guide on the “How to Pack a Shoebox” webpage, https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=OCC-How-to-Packhttps://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=OCC-How-to-Pack.
Local drop-off sites and hours are:
- South Albany Community Church, 2418 Geary St.: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 through 20, noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22, and 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23.
- Northwest Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19, noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 21, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23.
- Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E SE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16, 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 through 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22, and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 23.
- First Assembly of God, 726 W. Oak St., Lebanon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 through Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 and 22, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23.
