Local Religion Calendar (Nov. 28)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, has suspended in-person worship and returns to sharing God's Word through its online worship videos.

The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "Hope Is Essential," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org. and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Information: 541-753-2816.

Advent series: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer an Advent series, "A No-Vent Advent," starting this Sunday.

This week the Candle of Hope on the Advent wreath will be lit. Scripture will include Psalm 80:1-7, 17-19; and Mark 13:24-37.

The service will be live-streamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live; it can also be watched throughout the week.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Approaches to Collective Action: The Power of One" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.