Local Religion Calendar (Nov. 28)
Local Religion Calendar (Nov. 28)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, has suspended in-person worship and returns to sharing God's Word through its online worship videos.

The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "Hope Is Essential," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org. and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Information: 541-753-2816.

Advent series: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer an Advent series, "A No-Vent Advent," starting this Sunday.

This week the Candle of Hope on the Advent wreath will be lit. Scripture will include Psalm 80:1-7, 17-19; and Mark 13:24-37.

The service will be live-streamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live; it can also be watched throughout the week.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Approaches to Collective Action: The Power of One" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.

Revitalizing community spirit brings to mind many possible implications for action, but one fact is key: The individual person is the actor. Only a person can take initiative, form friendships, win the cooperation of others and convert group decisions into action. Explore with the group the single person's power to engage in transforming both self and society.

Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.

