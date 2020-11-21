Local Religion Calendar (Nov. 21)

Shoebox collection winds down: More than 4,000 locations have been offering a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.
Volunteers have been accepting shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, which will conclude Monday.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Participants can find a step-by-step guide on the “How to Pack a Shoebox” webpage, https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=OCC-How-to-Packhttps://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/?utm_source=OCC-Press-Release-Coordinator-Drop-Off-Opening&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=OCC-How-to-Pack.
Local drop-off sites and hours are:
- Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E SE: 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and 8 to 10 a.m. Monday.
- First Assembly of God, 726 W. Oak St., Lebanon: 10 a.m. to noon today, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to noon Monday.
- Northwest Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis: 10 a.m. to noon today, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to noon Monday.
- South Albany Community Church, 2418 Geary St.: noon to 3 p.m. today and Sunday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday.
Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word at 9 a.m. Sunday by in-person worship and online streaming.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon topic will be "My Grandma Had It Right." Registration for in-person worship is available at www.svlc-corvallis.org. Appropriate social distancing and other measures recommended for the health and well-being of the congregation are used. The use of masks is required inside the building.
For those who choose to worship from home, live-stream video of the worship service will be available shortly after its conclusion on the website above. Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month. Information: 541-753-2816.
Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live.
"How Do We Have Gratitude Without Celebrating Privilege?" will be this Sunday's sermon, based on 2 Corinthians 9:6-7. The service will remain online throughout the week.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "‘Abdu’l-Bahá: Branch of Holiness" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
In November, Baha’is mark two special days associated with ‘Abdu’l-Bahá, the appointed successor and eldest Son of Baha’u’llah, Prophet and Founder of the Baha'i faith. In the early years of the 20th century, 'Abdu'l-Bahá was the Baha’i faith’s leading exponent, renowned as a champion of social justice and an ambassador for international peace. Participants will share a selection of readings about his life and service, followed by stories and discussion.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Stress webinar: Ebbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Springfield, will offer a webinar, “Dealing with Family Stress During COVID-19,” at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The webinar will include a panel of people with experience helping people deal with stress, including Beth Halvorson, licensed therapist and parent of school-age children; Deena Wolfe, counselor, pastor and hospice worker; Molly Elliot, retired recreational therapist who most recently worked with Kind Tree Autism Rocks; and Kris Topaz, licensed family and individual therapist. Panelists will share their insights and practical ideas of ways to deal with the stress of our times.
Those interested in attending the webinar can connect at https://greaternw.zoom.us/j/94728309561 https://greaternw.zoom.us/j/94728309561. Those with questions for the panelists or needing help with the connection can contact the church's pastor, the Rev. June Fothergill, at 541-603-8706 or juneafothergill@gmail.com.
