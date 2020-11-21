Local Religion Calendar (Nov. 21)

Communion offered: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word at 9 a.m. Sunday by in-person worship and online streaming.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon topic will be "My Grandma Had It Right." Registration for in-person worship is available at www.svlc-corvallis.org. Appropriate social distancing and other measures recommended for the health and well-being of the congregation are used. The use of masks is required inside the building.

For those who choose to worship from home, live-stream video of the worship service will be available shortly after its conclusion on the website above. Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of the month. Information: 541-753-2816.

Online service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live.

"How Do We Have Gratitude Without Celebrating Privilege?" will be this Sunday's sermon, based on 2 Corinthians 9:6-7. The service will remain online throughout the week.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "‘Abdu’l-Bahá: Branch of Holiness" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.