Local Religion Calendar (May 9)

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
The topic of the videos during this Easter season is "Jesus Is with You." Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Handmaidens of the Merciful" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Women are taking their places as leaders during the turmoil of the global pandemic, bringing their qualities of calm, clarity and compassion. Women bring to the present moment a heritage deeply embedded in the history of religion.
"Handmaidens of the Merciful" is a selection of sacred texts focused on women who courageously stepped forth at moments of crisis in their religious communities. Following selected readings and prayers, participants will celebrate Mother's Day by sharing accounts of women who have influenced their lives.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.
Centering Prayer meetings canceled: Christian Centering Prayer group meetings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday meetings will restart on a date to be announced.
