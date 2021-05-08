Local Religion Calendar (May 8)

Tent gatherings: Two "A Way of Hope" tent gatherings are set for today, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Marys River Park, 300 S. 11th St. in Philomath.
Local residents are invited to bring the hopeless, the sick, the fearful, the addicted and the unsaved. Masks and social distancing required. Sponsored by Reigning Glory Ministry Center in Sweet Home. Information: Text 541-405-1950.
Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday’s topic will be “Not Burdensome, but Freeing, Loving and Truthful,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will continue to study the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will hold a virtual service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The theme will be "No Greater Love." Christians are called this day to celebrate the love that has been poured out on them and then strive to exemplify this love in their lives. Some of that loving is nurturing and supporting and caring, like the mother some of us had. So how do we encourage acts of loving? How do we shape a life of loving in a difficult world? What has changed about signs of love in this new pandemic or (hopefully) post-pandemic world?
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Handmaidens of the Lord" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
Women's progress in every aspect of governance, economics and education continues its irresistible global advance, building on a spiritual inheritance of strength and determination. On Mother’s Day, participants will pause to reflect on a few of the earliest heroines who played significant roles in our shared religious histories, among whom are Hagar, Mary Magdalene and Tahirih.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.