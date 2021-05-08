Local Religion Calendar (May 8)

Tent gatherings: Two "A Way of Hope" tent gatherings are set for today, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Marys River Park, 300 S. 11th St. in Philomath.

Local residents are invited to bring the hopeless, the sick, the fearful, the addicted and the unsaved. Masks and social distancing required. Sponsored by Reigning Glory Ministry Center in Sweet Home. Information: Text 541-405-1950.

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.

Sunday’s topic will be “Not Burdensome, but Freeing, Loving and Truthful,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.

Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will continue to study the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will hold a virtual service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.