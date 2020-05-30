Local Religion Calendar (May 30)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pentecost observed: First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, invites local residents to wear red and join in online worship.

Links will be posted on Facebook by 7 a.m. Sunday. Scripture will be Acts 2:1-21.

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

This Sunday will focus on a key moment in history, Pentecost, and the hope that comes from the gift of the Holy Spirit, given to all believers, as God guides them through the trials and decisions presented them each day.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: A memorial devotional program is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.

In memory of a recently deceased member of the local Bahá'í community, prepared readings on the spiritual world and prayers for the departed will be shared, followed by personal stories.