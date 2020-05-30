Local Religion Calendar (May 30)

Pentecost observed: First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, invites local residents to wear red and join in online worship.
Links will be posted on Facebook by 7 a.m. Sunday. Scripture will be Acts 2:1-21.
Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
This Sunday will focus on a key moment in history, Pentecost, and the hope that comes from the gift of the Holy Spirit, given to all believers, as God guides them through the trials and decisions presented them each day.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: A memorial devotional program is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
In memory of a recently deceased member of the local Bahá'í community, prepared readings on the spiritual world and prayers for the departed will be shared, followed by personal stories.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.
Centering Prayer meetings canceled: Christian Centering Prayer group meetings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday meetings will restart on a date to be announced.
Taize canceled: The monthly Taize worship service set for 7 p.m. June 7 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan will not take place.
The services are set to resume in the fall.
