Local Religion Calendar (May 29)

Drive-in worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will hold a drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday in the church parking lot.
Those attending can remain in their cars, or bring their own chairs and sit outside. The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “Knowing God.”
Open-air fellowship time will follow worship. As always, the congregation will follow current guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing while in outdoor environments.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and virtually on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
God sees Adam’s isolation and responds. God transforms that deep human loneliness into deep human belonging through new creation. What is Adam’s response? Instead of focusing on their differences, Adam immediately celebrates their connection. It’s as if Adam says, “At last! I have been waiting for someone to belong to, and even though we look different, we are made from the same God, so you and I, we belong together.”
How different this world would be if we saw strangers and friends like Adam sees Eve. You the refugee, you the convict; you who are black or white, old or young, gay or straight — you are bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh. You and I, we belong together. May we never forget it."
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “The Sun That Shall Never Set” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
In the mid-1800s, Bahá’u’lláh delivered a new revelation from God to humanity. After his passing in 1892, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá, Baha'u'llah's eldest son and appointed successor, stewarded the Bahá’í cause for the next three decades. Sunday’s readings are drawn from recently translated selections written by ‘Abdu’l-Bahá during his time of bereavement. All are welcome to participate in readings and discussion.
To access the meeting via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/428795902, meeting ID 428 795 902, password 180151. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Celebrations: On Sunday, June 6, Holley Christian Church, 40346 OR-228 in Sweet Home, will celebrate its 150th year of serving east Linn County.
That same day will also mark the 20th anniversary of Pastor Kevin Hill's ministry at the church. The worship services that day, set for 9 and 10:30 a.m., will focus on looking back at a history of service to the community.
All are welcome at the celebrations. Further information is available at holleychurch.org.