Local Religion Calendar (May 29)

Drive-in worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will hold a drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday in the church parking lot.

Those attending can remain in their cars, or bring their own chairs and sit outside. The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “Knowing God.”

Open-air fellowship time will follow worship. As always, the congregation will follow current guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing while in outdoor environments.

Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and virtually on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

God sees Adam’s isolation and responds. God transforms that deep human loneliness into deep human belonging through new creation. What is Adam’s response? Instead of focusing on their differences, Adam immediately celebrates their connection. It’s as if Adam says, “At last! I have been waiting for someone to belong to, and even though we look different, we are made from the same God, so you and I, we belong together.”