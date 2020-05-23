Local Religion Calendar (May 23)

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
The topic of the videos during this Easter season is "Jesus Is with You." Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship.
Also included under the home page header menu of the website is a series of 10 videos on "The Stations of the Resurrection," a midweek devotional held with Calvary Lutheran Church in Stayton. The series uses artwork to direct the discussion of the earth-shattering reality of the resurrection of Christ Jesus from death to life.
Information: 541-753-2816.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Constructive Resilience: Cultivating Spiritual Qualities to Attract the Hearts" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
To continue to explore the Bahá'í approach to social change, this week’s selection addresses cultivating spiritual qualities and virtues, and relying on the power of personal examples to attract and inform the hearts of others. As we develop attributes such as justice and fair-mindedness, compassion and generosity, and consideration for others, we find that these qualities attract hearts; they are like a lamp shedding light on its surroundings.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.
Series presented: First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will offer an installment of the "Chosen and Precious" series, "Showing the Glory of Christ in Us," at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will lead "Joys and Concerns." Scripture is I Peter 4:12-14 and 5:6-11. The service is offered on Zoom. Visit the church's Facebook page for worship links.
Centering Prayer meetings canceled: Christian Centering Prayer group meetings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday meetings will restart on a date to be announced.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!