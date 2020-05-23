Local Religion Calendar (May 23)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

The topic of the videos during this Easter season is "Jesus Is with You." Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship.

Also included under the home page header menu of the website is a series of 10 videos on "The Stations of the Resurrection," a midweek devotional held with Calvary Lutheran Church in Stayton. The series uses artwork to direct the discussion of the earth-shattering reality of the resurrection of Christ Jesus from death to life.

Information: 541-753-2816.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Constructive Resilience: Cultivating Spiritual Qualities to Attract the Hearts" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.