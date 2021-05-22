Local Religion Calendar (May 22)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday’s topic will be “We Are Numa-nauts,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. This week will focus on the work of the Holy Spirit. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will hold Pentecost services at 9:30 a.m. in person and virtually on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
Where is the Holy Spirit today? When we recognize the Spirit evident in love, we begin to see a witness to the Spirit. We observe evidence of the Spirit in our Methodist practice of the three General Rules: To do no harm, do good, and attend to the ordinances of God.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "What Hath God Wrought?" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
On May 24, 1844, inventor Samuel F.B. Morse sent the message “What hath God wrought?” over an experimental telegraph line from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore. This opened a door to an age of communication that continues to this day. On that very evening, in Shiraz, Persia, a young man known to Baha'is as the Bab, or Gate, opened a new door to an age of spiritual progress that continues to advance across the world. All are welcome to participate in reading portions of the Declaration of The Báb from Bahá'í scriptures.
To access the meeting via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/428795902. Meeting ID: 428 795 902. Password: 180151.
If you need help or have any questions, call 541-740-9041.