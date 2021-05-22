Local Religion Calendar (May 22)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.

Sunday’s topic will be “We Are Numa-nauts,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.

Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. This week will focus on the work of the Holy Spirit. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will hold Pentecost services at 9:30 a.m. in person and virtually on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

Where is the Holy Spirit today? When we recognize the Spirit evident in love, we begin to see a witness to the Spirit. We observe evidence of the Spirit in our Methodist practice of the three General Rules: To do no harm, do good, and attend to the ordinances of God.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "What Hath God Wrought?" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.