Local Religion Calendar (May 15)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday’s topic will be “Supporting Your Prayer Life,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will conclude its study of the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will hold a virtual service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The theme will be "We Are Yours." Worship will be a celebration of living the Resurrection with the Resurrected One at our side. It is a reminder that we are not alone, that we continue to journey with the one who calls us and the one who saves us, even as we look forward to the one who will empower us to continue the work of building toward the kingdom of God. Scripture: John 17:6-19.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "The Master Speaks: Man’s Twofold Nature" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the eldest son of Baha’u'llah (the Prophet-Founder of the Baha'i Faith). During his time as head of the Baha’i Faith from 1892 until 1921, and in his writings and travels, ‘Abdu’l-Baha tirelessly proclaimed the teachings of his father, which include an end to racial inequality, the equality of men and women, and a call for universal education. Sunday’s program will explore the topic of our dual physical and spiritual nature, and will correlate writings of Baha’u’llah with those of his appointed interpreter, 'Abdu'l-Baha, who was referred to as "the Master" by Baha'u'llah himself.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.