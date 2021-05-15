Local Religion Calendar (May 15)

Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will conclude its study of the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

The theme will be "We Are Yours." Worship will be a celebration of living the Resurrection with the Resurrected One at our side. It is a reminder that we are not alone, that we continue to journey with the one who calls us and the one who saves us, even as we look forward to the one who will empower us to continue the work of building toward the kingdom of God. Scripture: John 17:6-19.