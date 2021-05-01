Local Religion Calendar (May 1)

Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will continue to study the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

The Rev. Linda Tucker will share the message "Abide With Me." Abiding in the presence of Christ is our call this week. How do we abide? And perhaps most important, what does "abide" mean? The congregation is practicing this abiding in Christ while worshiping together with the hope it will continue after the benediction is pronounced and the postlude ends. Cultivating habits for lifelong worship is a part of what participants do when they gather for worship, no matter which form the gathering takes these days.