Local Religion Calendar (May 1)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday’s topic will be “It’s like Applying the Scientific Method,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 via Zoom. The congregation will continue to study the First Epistle of John. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will hold a virtual service at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will share the message "Abide With Me." Abiding in the presence of Christ is our call this week. How do we abide? And perhaps most important, what does "abide" mean? The congregation is practicing this abiding in Christ while worshiping together with the hope it will continue after the benediction is pronounced and the postlude ends. Cultivating habits for lifelong worship is a part of what participants do when they gather for worship, no matter which form the gathering takes these days.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Holy Festivals: Islam" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
This Sunday falls in the midst of the holy month of Ramadan. It is believed that during this time God revealed the first verses of the Qu'ran to Mohammad. Participants will share in reading English translations of passages from the Qu'ran and the Baha'i faith. The devotional gathering is open to all.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.