Local Religion Calendar (March 28)

Services via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays.

The videos are on the church's website, www.svlccorvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe for the public to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.

Kindness discussed: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will discuss "Kindness" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.

Those interested are invited to come to church in their pajamas by joining the service online. Watch the church's Facebook page for more details.

Baha'i devotions postponed: Following the advice of public health leaders and national and international Baha'i leadership, Baha'is are postponing all gatherings of any kind until the risk of COVID-19 contagion has passed.

Baha'is are following the advice of the scientific community. For information on the Baha'i faith in the United States, see https://www.bahai.us/.

