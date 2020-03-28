Local Religion Calendar (March 28)

Services via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays.
The videos are on the church's website, www.svlccorvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe for the public to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.
Kindness discussed: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will discuss "Kindness" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.
Those interested are invited to come to church in their pajamas by joining the service online. Watch the church's Facebook page for more details.
Baha'i devotions postponed: Following the advice of public health leaders and national and international Baha'i leadership, Baha'is are postponing all gatherings of any kind until the risk of COVID-19 contagion has passed.
Baha'is are following the advice of the scientific community. For information on the Baha'i faith in the United States, see https://www.bahai.us/.
You have free articles remaining.
Online services: Eastside Christian Church in Albany will not hold Sunday worship services at its building through April 12.
The church is offering an online service live at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook.
Centering Prayer meetings canceled: Christian Centering Prayer group meetings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday meetings will restart on a date to be announced.
Stained glass program postponed: "Windows 50: A Celebration of Gabriel Loire’s Art," originally set for April 4 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis, has been postponed.
The program will take place this fall on a date to be determined.
Taize canceled: The monthly Taize worship service set for 7 p.m. April 5 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan will not take place.
The next service is tentatively set for May 3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!