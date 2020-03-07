Local Religion Calendar (March 7)

Communion celebrated: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann's message will be "To See God's Embrace." Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service, and the multi-generational Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m., continuing a verse-by-verse study of the Gospel according to Matthew, using a commentary by author Martin Franzmann as a resource.

Lenten series continues: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will continue a Lenten series on "The Grace of 'Les Miserables'" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.

This week participants will look at "Grace Well Received: When Grace and Justice Collide." What happens when grace and justice try to occupy the same space at the same time? Could it be that grace and justice are one of the same? Scripture: 1 Samuel 28:3-11.

Baha'i devotional gathering: "Assistance and Victory" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.