Local Religion Calendar (March 7)

Communion celebrated: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's message will be "To See God's Embrace." Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service, and the multi-generational Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m., continuing a verse-by-verse study of the Gospel according to Matthew, using a commentary by author Martin Franzmann as a resource.
Information: 541-753-2816 or www.svlc-corvallis.org.
Lenten series continues: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will continue a Lenten series on "The Grace of 'Les Miserables'" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.
This week participants will look at "Grace Well Received: When Grace and Justice Collide." What happens when grace and justice try to occupy the same space at the same time? Could it be that grace and justice are one of the same? Scripture: 1 Samuel 28:3-11.
Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotional gathering: "Assistance and Victory" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” Fred Rogers’ mother knew how to best move through troubled times. Love and encouragement have many synonyms: inner work, mindfulness, character-building, teaching, modeling. Regardless of the terminology, love and encouragement move us toward collective consciousness. The Bahá'í teachings promise that this collective consciousness is the way to heal humanity’s ills. All are welcome to join the readings, prayers and discussion.
Organ series continues: Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, will continue its Lenten organ recital series at 3 p.m. this Sunday in the sanctuary.
Church organist Eric McKirdy will play music of Vierne, Reger and Müshel. The remaining concerts will feature Lisa Boylan on March 15; Amy Isted on March 22; Annette Upton on March 29; and Beverly Ratajak on April 5. Each organist will play a 30-minute program.
The recitals will be played on the church’s 1985 Möller pipe organ, which recently underwent a $150,000 expansion, making it the largest pipe organ in the mid-valley and the only four-manual organ between Portland and Sacramento.
Admission to the recitals is free; freewill donations will be accepted. More information can be obtained from the church office at 541-928-3505, or by emailing info@albanymethodist.org.
Meditation opportunities continue: Silent meditation opportunities are offered from noon to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday in the nave of the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis.
Participants can find time for reflection and restoration, surrounded by the stained-glass artwork of Gabriel Loire. Information: 541-757-6647.
Women's gathering: After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present "Your Money Matters" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lobby, 661 S. Main St. in Lebanon.
Brock Byers, owner of the Lobby, will give information on taking the stress out of planning for retirement, and will present financial tips to give participants more confidence in the decisions they make. Candy Weatherly of Elkton will present a humorous glimpse into the life of a woman with a well-protected comfort zone who was driven by a need to be perfect. Weatherly is a Century Farm owner and an active volunteer in the community.
Cost is $10, which includes dinner; no credit cards. Reservations: 541-259-1396 or nancypinzino@comcast.net.
Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parish center of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW in Albany.
Centering Prayer is a practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence is experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer adds depth of meaning by learning to rest in God. This method is not meant to replace other types of prayer.
Those attending are asked to enter by the front door of the parish center. The meeting will take place in the St. Rose of Lima Room. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.
Lenten services: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, is offering two midweek worship services on Wednesdays during Lent.
Join in fellowship at noon; bring a brown-bag lunch. A meditative service will follow. A soup supper is set for 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. worship service.
Writing contest: The nonprofit agency Oregon Christian Writers is sponsoring the 2020 Cascade Writing Contest through March 15.
Each entry will be reviewed by three preliminary judges, with feedback provided to every contestant. The final three in each category will be submitted to top professionals in the field of Christian writing and publication for judging. Winners will be announced at the OCW Cascade Writing Contest Awards at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Red Lion on the River Hotel in Portland.
One does not need to be an OCW member to enter, and contestants need not be present at the summer conference to win. Unpublished writers can enter.
Categories include Contemporary Fiction Book, Historical Fiction Book, Speculative Fiction Book, Nonfiction Book, Memoir Book, Young Adult Book/Middle Grade Book, Fiction and Nonfiction, Children’s Chapter Book/Children’s Picture Book Fiction and Nonfiction, Poetry (a single poem), Devotional (a single devotional), Article, Column, Nonfiction Short Story or Blog Post (Blog Post published division only), and Short Story/Flash Fiction.
Further information is available at https://oregonchristianwriters.org/cascade-writing-contest/.