Local Religion Calendar (March 14)

Lenten series continues: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will continue a Lenten series on "The Grace of 'Les Miserables'" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.
In response to coronavirus health concerns, worship will be offered only through live-streaming. Watch the church's Facebook page for more details.
This week participants will look at "The Poor Are Always with You," understanding how differently people respond to poverty. Scripture: Matthew 26:11.
Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotional gathering: "Immortal Passages, Part 1" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.
Over this and next Sunday, participants will share a particularly poignant compilation of passages gleaned from the writings of Bahá’u’lláh that address the greatness of this day. In these writings, Bahá’u’lláh foreshadows certain dangers, issues counsels and warnings, and provides assurances and promises. These readings are bound to inspire the reader. All are welcome to join in reading and discussing these passages.
Organ series canceled: Albany First United Methodist Church has canceled today's Lenten organ recital.
The remaining concerts, scheduled for March 22 and 29 and April 5, also have been canceled.
Writing contest: The nonprofit agency Oregon Christian Writers is sponsoring the 2020 Cascade Writing Contest through Sunday.
Each entry will be reviewed by three preliminary judges, with feedback provided to every contestant. The final three in each category will be submitted to top professionals in the field of Christian writing and publication for judging. Winners will be announced at the OCW Cascade Writing Contest Awards at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Red Lion on the River Hotel in Portland.
One does not need to be an OCW member to enter, and contestants need not be present at the summer conference to win. Unpublished writers can enter.
Categories include Contemporary Fiction Book, Historical Fiction Book, Speculative Fiction Book, Nonfiction Book, Memoir Book, Young Adult Book/Middle Grade Book, Fiction and Nonfiction, Children’s Chapter Book/Children’s Picture Book Fiction and Nonfiction, Poetry (a single poem), Devotional (a single devotional), Article, Column, Nonfiction Short Story or Blog Post (Blog Post published division only), and Short Story/Flash Fiction.
Further information is available at https://oregonchristianwriters.org/cascade-writing-contest/.
Meditation opportunities canceled: Silent meditation opportunities on Tuesdays at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis have been canceled for the time being.
The building will be closed to all events through April 1.
Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parish center of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW in Albany.
Centering Prayer is a practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence is experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer adds depth of meaning by learning to rest in God. This method is not meant to replace other types of prayer.
Those attending are asked to enter by the front door of the parish center. The meeting will take place in the St. Rose of Lima Room. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.
Stained glass program: "Windows 50: A Celebration of Gabriel Loire’s Art" is set for April 4 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St.
Visitors can view, touch and celebrate the work of French artist Gabriel Loire at this 50th anniversary thanksgiving for his stained-glass window collection. Carlotta Collette, author and artist, and David Mayfield, artist, will present the story of the windows, their place in art and world history, and the technique used to make them. Doors will be open from 9:30 a.m. to noon for guided and self-guided tours.
Admission is free. A light reception will follow the presentation. Further information is available at 541-757-6647.