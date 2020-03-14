Local Religion Calendar (March 14)

The building will be closed to all events through April 1.

Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parish center of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW in Albany.

Centering Prayer is a practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence is experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer adds depth of meaning by learning to rest in God. This method is not meant to replace other types of prayer.

Those attending are asked to enter by the front door of the parish center. The meeting will take place in the St. Rose of Lima Room. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.

Stained glass program: "Windows 50: A Celebration of Gabriel Loire’s Art" is set for April 4 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St.

Visitors can view, touch and celebrate the work of French artist Gabriel Loire at this 50th anniversary thanksgiving for his stained-glass window collection. Carlotta Collette, author and artist, and David Mayfield, artist, will present the story of the windows, their place in art and world history, and the technique used to make them. Doors will be open from 9:30 a.m. to noon for guided and self-guided tours.

Admission is free. A light reception will follow the presentation. Further information is available at 541-757-6647.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0