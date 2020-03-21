Local Religion Calendar (March 21)

Services via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays.

The videos are available on the church's website, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe for the public to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.

Kindness discussed: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will discuss "Foundational Kindness" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.

In response to coronavirus health concerns, worship will be offered only through live-streaming. Watch the church's Facebook page for more details.

All the restrictions put in place in response to the pandemic can be interpreted as acts of kindness. People need to always answer the question "What is important?" Right now, the response should be "Others are more important," rather than "I am."