Local Religion Calendar (March 21)

Services via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays.
The videos are available on the church's website, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe for the public to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.
Kindness discussed: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will discuss "Foundational Kindness" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.
In response to coronavirus health concerns, worship will be offered only through live-streaming. Watch the church's Facebook page for more details.
All the restrictions put in place in response to the pandemic can be interpreted as acts of kindness. People need to always answer the question "What is important?" Right now, the response should be "Others are more important," rather than "I am."
Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotions postponed: Following the advice of public health leaders and national and international Baha'i leadership, Baha'is are postponing all gatherings of any kind until the risk of COVID-19 contagion has passed.
You have free articles remaining.
Baha'is are following the advice of the scientific community. For information on the Baha'i faith in the United States, see https://www.bahai.us/.
Online services: Eastside Christian Church in Albany will not hold Sunday worship services at its building through April 12.
The church will offer an online Sunday service live at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook.
Centering Prayer meetings canceled: Christian Centering Prayer group meetings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday meetings will restart on a date to be announced.
Stained glass program: "Windows 50: A Celebration of Gabriel Loire’s Art" is set for April 4 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St.
Visitors can view, touch and celebrate the work of French artist Gabriel Loire at this 50th anniversary thanksgiving for his stained-glass window collection. Carlotta Collette, author and artist, and David Mayfield, artist, will present the story of the windows, their place in art and world history, and the technique used to make them. Doors will be open from 9:30 a.m. to noon for guided and self-guided tours.
Admission is free. A light reception will follow the presentation. Further information is available at 541-757-6647.
Taize canceled: The monthly Taize worship service set for 7 p.m. April 5 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan will not take place.
The next service is tentatively set for May 3.