Local Religion Calendar (March 6)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday's topic will be “Red Letter Challenge: Serving,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Based on the words of Jesus, the Bible study will teach participants how to put His words into practice. The Lenten study uses the book “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sunday each month.
Third Sunday in Lent: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will observe the Third Sunday in Lent.
Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The Lenten sermon series, "Again and Again: A Lenten Refrain," will continue with the Rev. Linda Tucker presenting "Again and Again, We Are Shown the Way," based on John 2:13-22 and Psalm 22:23-31. According to John, Jesus begins his ministry by showing more than telling. In the temple, Jesus disrupts and overturns the systems of corruption and profiteering taking place, but ultimately points us to the promise of restoration. Paul reminds the Corinthians (and us) that God's wisdom is more expansive than we can imagine. We are shown the way, even if God's way feels foolish, counter-cultural, disruptive or uncomfortable.
The Rev. Leslie Chartier will continue the Visio Divina series at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Again and again, Christians are invited to listen for the ways God might be speaking to them through their senses and imagination.
Visio Divina, Latin for “divine seeing,” is a method of meditation, reflection and prayer through a process of intentional seeing. Visio Divina extends the sixth century Benedictine practice of Lectio Divina by the use of visual imagery. Traditionally, Visio Divina was accompanied by Benedictine iconography and illuminations; however, different faith traditions have adapted the process over time, using both secular and nonsecular images.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Science and Religion: The Baha'i Perspective" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
The Baha'i writings specifically describe science and religion as complementary: "We may think of science as one wing and religion as the other; a bird needs two wings for flight; one alone would be useless. Any religion that contradicts science or that is opposed to it is only ignorance." Join the group for readings from Baha'i scripture, followed by discussion.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Lenten services: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis is offering mid-week Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 17, available via Zoom.
The series is about rejoicing in the justification of Christ. Call the church office at 541-753-2816 for access.