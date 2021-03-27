Local Religion Calendar (March 27)

Palm Sunday: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Palm Sunday's topic will be “How Do I Exalt God and Recognize His True Substance?,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Participants will reflect on Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sunday each month.
Palm Sunday: This weekend, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will observe Palm Sunday.
Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. Join the congregation at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live for "Again and Again, We Draw On Courage."
On Palm Sunday, Christians remember that Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem was not a risk-free palm party. It was a protest parade — a protest against those in power, a parade to prepare the way for a different kind of king. And this was all happening with plots to kill Lazarus (and Jesus) building in the background. We’re reminded that the crowds were brave to show up that day, and that Jesus drew on courage to face his journey to the cross. The root of courage is "cour," meaning “heart.” Courage is deep within us; we often find it when we most need it, when everything else has been stripped away.
The church invites community members to come to God in prayer again and again, weaving their prayers with those of others from the community. A prayer wall will be available on the front steps of the church in the coming days.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "The Tabernacle of Unity" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
From the beginning of the Baha’i Revelation, the Faith of Baha’u’llah rapidly grew worldwide, far beyond its Persian birthplace. Among the earliest who were attracted to those teachings were Zoroastrians in Persia and India. To this group, Baha’u’llah addressed a number of tablets; on Sunday the group will read selections from two letters Baha'u'llah wrote to a diplomat and devoted adherent of Zoroastrianism. Join in readings and discussion.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Maundy Thursday: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The theme of the service is "Again and Again, We Are Help Together," based on John 13:1-17, 31b-35. Footwashing is a practice of radical vulnerability, of being seen and known. Jesus loved the disciples to the end. As we venture toward the cross, we can lean into God’s everlasting arms, knowing we are held.
Maundy Thursday: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will offer an in-person worship service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The topic will be “Welcome to the Banquet.” The service will also be live-streamed and available beginning at 6:45 p.m., accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. If you are interested in attending in person, please call the church office at 541-753-2816 for seating availability. All health precautions will be followed. Masks must be worn.
Good Friday: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer Good Friday worship at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The theme of the service is "Again and Again, We Find Ourselves Here," based on John 19:1-30. Again and again, we find ourselves at the foot of the cross, at the pit of despair, in the face of death, in the grip of state-sanctioned violence. On Good Friday, we are called to sit in the silence of death, knowing that God is here.
Good Friday: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will offer an in-person worship service at 7 p.m. Friday.
The topic will be is “Jesus Is for You.” The service will also be live-streamed and available beginning at 6:45 p.m., accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. If you are interested in attending in person, please call the church office at 541-753-2816 for seating availability. All health precautions will be followed. Masks must be worn.
Stations of the Cross: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer Stations of the Cross at 10 a.m. Holy Saturday, April 3, on Zoom. This service honors the ancient story of Jesus’ death while recognizing the ways this narrative repeats itself again and again throughout the past and present.