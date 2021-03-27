Local Religion Calendar (March 27)

Maundy Thursday: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will offer an in-person worship service at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The topic will be “Welcome to the Banquet.” The service will also be live-streamed and available beginning at 6:45 p.m., accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. If you are interested in attending in person, please call the church office at 541-753-2816 for seating availability. All health precautions will be followed. Masks must be worn.

Good Friday: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer Good Friday worship at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

The theme of the service is "Again and Again, We Find Ourselves Here," based on John 19:1-30. Again and again, we find ourselves at the foot of the cross, at the pit of despair, in the face of death, in the grip of state-sanctioned violence. On Good Friday, we are called to sit in the silence of death, knowing that God is here.

Good Friday: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will offer an in-person worship service at 7 p.m. Friday.