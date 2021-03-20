 Skip to main content
Local Religion Calendar (March 20)
Local Religion Calendar (March 20)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.

Sunday's topic will be “Red Letter Challenge: Going,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.

Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Based on the words of Jesus, the Bible study will teach participants how to put His words into practice. The Lenten study uses the book “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816. 

Communion is offered on the first and third Sunday each month.

Fifth Sunday in Lent: This weekend, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will observe the Fifth Sunday in Lent.

Join the Rev. Linda Tucker, music director John Collison and organist Craig Hanson at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

The Lenten sermon series, "Again and Again: A Lenten Refrain," will continue with "Again and Again, We Are Reformed," based on John 12:20-33 and Jeremiah 31:31-34. We desire for God to write on our hearts so that God's law can reshape and reform us from the inside out. Reformation is a journey of letting the old fall away for something new to emerge, of returning to God's words over and over, of being drawn into the heart of God. This is the process of justification and sanctification; transformation must be internal and communal.

Education hour begins at 11 a.m. The Adult Learning Community will continue with Parker Palmer's "Healing the Heart of Democracy: The Courage to Create a Politics Worthy of the Human Spirit." Palmer explores five habits of the heart that can help restore democracy's foundations as people nurture them in themselves and each other. The Rev. Tim Stover will facilitate the class on Zoom.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Are We There Yet? New Year, New Challenges" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.

We ask this question in response to 10 specific requirements to achieve global peace. These criteria were first enunciated in 1912, during 'Abdu'l-Baha's travels across the United States and Canada. Now, more than a century later, it is timely to assess progress on these metrics. Join the group for readings from the Baha'i writings, with discussion to follow.

Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.

