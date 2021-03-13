Local Religion Calendar (March 13)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday's topic will be “Red Letter Challenge: Giving,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Based on the words of Jesus, the Bible study will teach participants how to put His words into practice. The Lenten study uses the book “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Fourth Sunday in Lent: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will observe the Fourth Sunday in Lent.
Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The Lenten sermon series, "Again and Again: A Lenten Refrain," will continue with the Rev. Linda Tucker presenting "Again and Again, God Loves First," based on John 3:14-21 and Ephesians 2:1-10. After inviting Nicodemus to be born anew, Jesus tells him in John 3 that God so loved the world that He sent His Son to restore it. Ultimately, love is where God begins and ends. This love, like grace, is a gift humans do nothing to deserve. Again and again, love is the refrain.
Education hour begins at 11 a.m. The Adult Learning Community will begin a new book study this week: Parker Palmer's "Healing the Heart of Democracy: The Courage to Create a Politics Worthy of the Human Spirit." Palmer explores five habits of the heart that can help restore democracy's foundations as people nurture them in themselves and each other. The Rev. Tim Stover will facilitate the class on Zoom. The Rev. Leslie Chartier will continue the Visio Divina series.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Qualities of the Learned" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
Nationalism, racism and materialism are barriers that have brought humanity to a gap that separates us from each other. The Baha'i teachings state that the learning required to elevate and unite humankind belongs to every person. Join the group to explore four of the moral characteristics that make for a sound and prospering community.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Lenten services: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will offer its final mid-week Lenten service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, available via Zoom.
The series is about rejoicing in the justification of Christ. Call the church office at 541-753-2816 for access.