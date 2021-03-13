Local Religion Calendar (March 13)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.

Sunday's topic will be “Red Letter Challenge: Giving,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.

Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Based on the words of Jesus, the Bible study will teach participants how to put His words into practice. The Lenten study uses the book “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.

Fourth Sunday in Lent: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will observe the Fourth Sunday in Lent.

Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.