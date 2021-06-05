Local Religion Calendar (June 5)

The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “A Tale as Old as Time.” Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 a.m., both in church and via Zoom. This Sunday will bring the first of a two-part seminar, “Resilience: God’s Gift in Times of Trouble,” facilitated by Katy Trautman. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

The "Faces Of Our Faith" series will continue with "Puah and Shiphrah." The service will be based on Exodus 1. Pharaoh’s plan is a clever one. In an attempt to obliterate the Hebrews, he enlists midwives to pull a quick-handed maneuver by smothering any Hebrew baby boys seconds after birth so that their mothers will believe they are stillborn. These midwives, these lowest-of-the-low-status-women who likely had no husbands, who were simply glorified servants, who, themselves, may have been deemed infertile and therefore useless to a family system, risk everything to say no. Through this simple but mighty act, they change the course of history so that many, many years later, another baby boy born into a dark world of genocide might also survive and flourish and grow up to redeem the world. Imagine this story from the perspectives of Shiphrah and Puah. What did they have to give up by disobeying Pharaoh? What did they gain?