Local Religion Calendar (June 5)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, has announced that worship in its sanctuary will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers' health, and asks that nonvaccinated individuals wear masks. The church will also continue to share God’s Word via live-stream worship, accessible from its webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “A Tale as Old as Time.” Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 a.m., both in church and via Zoom. This Sunday will bring the first of a two-part seminar, “Resilience: God’s Gift in Times of Trouble,” facilitated by Katy Trautman. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and virtually on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The "Faces Of Our Faith" series will continue with "Puah and Shiphrah." The service will be based on Exodus 1. Pharaoh’s plan is a clever one. In an attempt to obliterate the Hebrews, he enlists midwives to pull a quick-handed maneuver by smothering any Hebrew baby boys seconds after birth so that their mothers will believe they are stillborn. These midwives, these lowest-of-the-low-status-women who likely had no husbands, who were simply glorified servants, who, themselves, may have been deemed infertile and therefore useless to a family system, risk everything to say no. Through this simple but mighty act, they change the course of history so that many, many years later, another baby boy born into a dark world of genocide might also survive and flourish and grow up to redeem the world. Imagine this story from the perspectives of Shiphrah and Puah. What did they have to give up by disobeying Pharaoh? What did they gain?
Worship in the park: Grace Lutheran Church will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday in the pavilion of Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club, Corvallis. All are invited.
Our theme will be unity of those doing God’s desires. Kristin Young will be installed as youth and families minister. This year’s graduates and the service of Donna King, retiring director of discipling ministries, will be honored. Bring a folding chair and your own elements for communion. For more information, call 541-757-1600, or visit grace97330.org.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “Social Justice and Individual Initiative” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
Social justice will be attained only when every single one of us enjoys relative material prosperity and also works to acquire spiritual qualities. It follows that we must achieve a balance between material and spiritual progress. On Sunday participants will explore texts from several religious traditions about our shared responsibility to promote justice. Discussion will focus on how we can achieve the necessary qualities that ensure seeking for others what we seek for ourselves.
To access the meeting via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/428795902, meeting ID 428 795 902, password 180151. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.