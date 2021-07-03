Local Religion Calendar (June 3)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word in its sanctuary and via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “Rejection and Grace.”
As always, the congregation will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers' health, and ask that non-vaccinated individuals wear masks. Live-stream worship is accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Multi-Gen Bible study will follow worship at 10:30 a.m., both in church and via Zoom. This week participants will study the Gospel according to Mark, Chapter 3. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The congregation will continue its series "The Faces Of Faith" with "Jonah." Jonah was a young prophet called by God for a big task — a task so big that Jonah ran in fear. Tarshish, a city on the southern tip of Spain, was nearly 3,000 miles across the Mediterranean Sea from Nineveh, a city of Assyria. Jonah attempted to flee to the farthest point known in the ancient world. Have you ever run from God or avoided something you felt God was calling you to?
This story is about a man who was reluctant to forgive and a God who is so loving that grace and forgiveness are the only option. It’s a powerful truth. May this story, and Jonah’s grudge, remind us of all the ways in which we need saving. May it remind us just how good and compassionate our God truly is, for not a day goes by when we don’t need that same unrelenting grace that God showed Jonah and the Ninevites.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “The Call of Civilization” is set for 10:30 a.m. in person at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis, or online.
Throughout human history, the voice of God has called humanity to an ever-higher understanding of humanity's shared nature. History reminds us of the civilizations inspired by Divine Teachers as captured in art, science, architecture, governance and social cohesion. This Sunday participants will visit some of the divine texts that show where we’ve come from, and discuss how we advance toward where we need to be.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.