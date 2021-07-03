Local Religion Calendar (June 3)

This story is about a man who was reluctant to forgive and a God who is so loving that grace and forgiveness are the only option. It’s a powerful truth. May this story, and Jonah’s grudge, remind us of all the ways in which we need saving. May it remind us just how good and compassionate our God truly is, for not a day goes by when we don’t need that same unrelenting grace that God showed Jonah and the Ninevites.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: “The Call of Civilization” is set for 10:30 a.m. in person at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis, or online.

Throughout human history, the voice of God has called humanity to an ever-higher understanding of humanity's shared nature. History reminds us of the civilizations inspired by Divine Teachers as captured in art, science, architecture, governance and social cohesion. This Sunday participants will visit some of the divine texts that show where we’ve come from, and discuss how we advance toward where we need to be.

Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.

