Local Religion Calendar (June 27)

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Rethinking Hope: The Modern Democracy" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Following our weekly theme of rethinking hope, we will explore elements of diversity and unity that encourage new ways of acting. In addition, if a modern democracy describes a sane and intelligent patriotism, what then are its characteristics? What examples can we point to that could light our way out of the darkness of separation?
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.
Worship offered: First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will offer Joys and Concerns at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will preach a sermon titled "Discipleship Test."
Worship links will be posted at 7 a.m. Sunday on the church's Facebook page.
The church is also offering an opportunity to sign up for "Praying for Change: Daily Prayers for Anti-Racism" at https://www.umcdiscipleship.org/articles/praying-for-change-daily-prayers-for-anti-racism.
Centering Prayer meetings canceled: Christian Centering Prayer group meetings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday meetings will restart on a date to be announced.
