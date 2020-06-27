Local Religion Calendar (June 27)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Rethinking Hope: The Modern Democracy" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.

Following our weekly theme of rethinking hope, we will explore elements of diversity and unity that encourage new ways of acting. In addition, if a modern democracy describes a sane and intelligent patriotism, what then are its characteristics? What examples can we point to that could light our way out of the darkness of separation?

Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.