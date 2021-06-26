Local Religion Calendar (June 26)

Drive-in worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will celebrate this Sunday with a drive-in service at 9 a.m. in the parking lot.
Those attending can remain in their cars, bring their own seating or use the church-provided chairs during worship. The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “A Ministry of Healing and Salvation.”
Following worship, there will be opportunity for open-air fellowship. As always, the congregation will follow the current guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing while in outdoor environments.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The congregation will continue its series "The Faces Of Faith" with "Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego" (Daniel 3).
Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego’s choose resistance to bowing to King Nebuchadnezzar; they are obeying God because that’s what’s right. Their loyalty does not depend on God’s delivering them from death. What symbols, figures or objects are you tempted to worship or idolize today? What are the consequences? When you face opposition, how do you respond?
Reopening: Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. in Corvallis, is once again opening its doors to in-person worship.
Sunday's service will begin outside at 9:45 a.m. with the Rite of Lament and Gratitude; then everyone will enter the sanctuary. The theme will be how Jesus breaks social barriers while healing. COVID-19 protocols are in place. Services will also livestream on YouTube, and broadcast on Channel 29 at 10 a.m. Sundays. Information: 541-757-1600 or grace97330.org.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “Baha'i Lecture at Hull House, 1912” is set for 10:30 a.m. in person at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis, or online at https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us.
Social settlements began in 1880s London to address problems created by urbanization, industrialization and immigration. In the United States, in 1889 Jane Addams established Hull House in Chicago. By the time `Abdu'l-Bahá, known to Baha'is as the Master, addressed the audience at Hull House, Addams was actively supporting an amendment giving the vote to women and the new National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. In this progressive atmosphere, the Master spoke about the biggest barrier to our unity: racism.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.