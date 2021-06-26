Local Religion Calendar (June 26)

Drive-in worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will celebrate this Sunday with a drive-in service at 9 a.m. in the parking lot.

Those attending can remain in their cars, bring their own seating or use the church-provided chairs during worship. The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “A Ministry of Healing and Salvation.”

Following worship, there will be opportunity for open-air fellowship. As always, the congregation will follow the current guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing while in outdoor environments.

Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.

Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

The congregation will continue its series "The Faces Of Faith" with "Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego" (Daniel 3).