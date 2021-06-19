Local Religion Calendar (June 19)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God’s Word in its sanctuary and via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers' health. The church asks that non-vaccinated individuals wear masks. Live-stream worship is accessible at webpage www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “Meditate on Rough Seas.”
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 a.m., both in church and via Zoom. This week participants will study Chapter 2 of the Gospel according to Mark. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
"The Faces Of Faith" series will continue with discussion of Queen Vashti (Esther 1-2:17). Having the bravery and confidence to stand up to an inappropriate request from a superior is both paramount to the moral foundation of society, and extremely difficult. We each know deep down when we are doing right or wrong. Vashti's simple reply, “No,” is feared by the male “sages who knew the laws” (Esther 1:13). They advise the king to cast out Queen Vashti and replace her with a new queen. What might this story have to say in light of the #MeToo movement and those who have survived sexual assault and abuse?
Community church service: Brownsville's annual Pioneer Picnic Community Church Service is set for 10 a.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane.
The service will be outside. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “Remembering Fathers” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online; the Zoom room opens at 10:15.
As participants ponder the important role of fathers in our families and communities, they will share texts that relate the suffering and loss borne by the world’s divine teachers. The readings will also include prayers of bereavement and passages that explore relationships between fathers and their sons and daughters. We live in a quickly changing world where the principle of equality between women and men grows in importance. Thus, our discussion will include reflections on the changing roles of fathers and their implications for families and societies.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.