Local Religion Calendar (June 19)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God’s Word in its sanctuary and via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The congregation follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers' health. The church asks that non-vaccinated individuals wear masks. Live-stream worship is accessible at webpage www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “Meditate on Rough Seas.”

Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 a.m., both in church and via Zoom. This week participants will study Chapter 2 of the Gospel according to Mark. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.

Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.