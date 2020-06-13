Local Religion Calendar (June 13)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Rethinking Hope: First, Question All Assumptions" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.

The coronavirus has changed the pattern of life. Although people look toward some return to the familiar, many things will be different, and this can be discouraging. But it is also intriguing. Let’s rethink any subject, any notion, with the certainty that beyond the present confusion there will be creative opportunities to revitalize community life.

Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.

Worship offered: First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will offer Joys and Concerns at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.