Local Religion Calendar (June 13)

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God's Word via its "Good News" videos, made available at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann will continue sharing God's Word in this format until advised it is safe to return to communal worship. Information: 541-753-2816.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Rethinking Hope: First, Question All Assumptions" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
The coronavirus has changed the pattern of life. Although people look toward some return to the familiar, many things will be different, and this can be discouraging. But it is also intriguing. Let’s rethink any subject, any notion, with the certainty that beyond the present confusion there will be creative opportunities to revitalize community life.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.
Worship offered: First United Methodist Church, Corvallis, will offer Joys and Concerns at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will preach a sermon titled "Justice Now." The sermon will be based on Genesis 2:7, and a quote from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: "There can be no justice without peace, and there can be no peace without justice."
Worship links will be posted at 7 a.m. Sunday on the church's Facebook page.
Centering Prayer meetings canceled: Christian Centering Prayer group meetings at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 7 p.m. Tuesday meetings will restart on a date to be announced.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!