Local Religion Calendar (June 12)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God’s Word in its sanctuary and via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers' health. The church asks that non-vaccinated individuals wear masks. Live-stream worship is accessible at webpage www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
The topic of Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s sermon will be “Weak and Strong.”
Multi-Gen Bible Study will follow the service at 10:30 a.m., both in church and via Zoom. This Sunday will bring the first of a two-part seminar, “Resilience: God’s Gift in Times of Trouble,” facilitated by Katy Trautman. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and virtually on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The "Faces of Our Faith" series will continue with "The Daughters of Zelophehad: Mahlah, Noah, Hoglah, Milcah and Tirzah." The text says the women came forward; they stood, they spoke, they questioned, and they even demanded. Any one of those actions alone is difficult for the unseen and unheard. All they wanted was to receive the inheritance of their father and to keep his name from fading.
The catalyst for this moment isn’t only the women’s strength; it also took a man in power to listen, to open his heart, to wrestle, and to offer his grasp over this patriarchal law to God. When Moses offered up his control and dared to consider a new way, God heard the voices of these women. “They are right,” God said. The old law was no longer suitable, so God made way for change. Though the laws were probably carved into stone, God shows us in this text that the law is living, breathing, adaptable and changing. This text invites us to come forward, to stand, to speak, to question and to demand change when we experience injustice. Scripture from Numbers 27:1-11.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “Social Justice: A World Growing to Maturity” is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online; the Zoom room opens at 10:15.
Disunity is a danger societies can no longer endure. Today we can see that this danger is countered by the courage of people joining to create collective agreements. Indications of willingness to consider more inclusive approaches are evident in a wide range of corporate, educational and economic arenas. As this movement progresses in the wider society, we must meet it in the progressive movement of those smaller elements of society, such as local collaborations, diverse friendships and neighborhood cooperatives.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.