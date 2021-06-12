Local Religion Calendar (June 12)

The catalyst for this moment isn’t only the women’s strength; it also took a man in power to listen, to open his heart, to wrestle, and to offer his grasp over this patriarchal law to God. When Moses offered up his control and dared to consider a new way, God heard the voices of these women. “They are right,” God said. The old law was no longer suitable, so God made way for change. Though the laws were probably carved into stone, God shows us in this text that the law is living, breathing, adaptable and changing. This text invites us to come forward, to stand, to speak, to question and to demand change when we experience injustice. Scripture from Numbers 27:1-11.