Local Religion Calendar (July 18)

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.
The topic of this Sunday's "Good News" video is "Keep Our Eyes on the Cause," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.
Drive-in worship: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, will offer drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Monroe parking lot.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will share "The Parable of the Wheat and the Weeds," based on Matthew 13:24-30. Registration is required and is available at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0548aaaa23a5fb6-drivein1.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Rethinking Hope: Moral Leadership" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Service-oriented leadership replaces the idea of leadership as solely for control and domination. A model of moral leadership encourages individual potential while safeguarding the well-being of the group. This dual purpose of human life — focusing on both self and others — provides direction and meaning to our existence, and promotes social transformation. Sunday’s program will explore moral leadership and social transformation.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.
