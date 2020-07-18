Local Religion Calendar (July 18)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Service via video: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.

The topic of this Sunday's "Good News" video is "Keep Our Eyes on the Cause," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.

Drive-in worship: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, will offer drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Monroe parking lot.

The Rev. Linda Tucker will share "The Parable of the Wheat and the Weeds," based on Matthew 13:24-30. Registration is required and is available at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0548aaaa23a5fb6-drivein1.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Rethinking Hope: Moral Leadership" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.