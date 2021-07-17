Local Religion Calendar (July 17)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word in its sanctuary and via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday.
An elder will officiate at the service due to Pastor Eric Bohlmann’s absence.
The congregation continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers’ health, and asks that non-vaccinated individuals wear masks. Live-stream worship is accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
This week's character from "Faces of Our Faith" is the Ethiopian eunuch (Acts 8:26-40). The eunuch, as the first gentile convert in Acts of the Apostles, was a sexual minority and of a different race, ethnicity and nationality. What does this signify about who we are to welcome and include in our communities today? What does authentic inclusion look like? Who are we excluding, intentionally or unintentionally, at church or in our lives? What changes could you make to extend a welcome?
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “Enriching the Community” is set for 10:30 a.m. in person at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis, or online.
An army of community–minded individuals working across all strata of society is arising. Projects and activities emerge from discourses in neighborhoods, in personal relationships and professional associations. Accompanying this broad sweep of social transformation is a renewal of religion, with its power to unify all cultural diversities. Following selected Bahá'í texts, participants will discuss examples of groups that enrich community life.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.
Celebration planned: Crossroads Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will hold a celebration on July 24.
A yard sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a raffle for golf clubs, an electric smoker and two indoor herb greenhouses. Starting at 2 p.m., children can visit two bouncy houses.
A first-come, first-served free barbecue is planned for 4:30 p.m. The Crossroads Praise Band will headline a 6 p.m. concert featuring contemporary Christian music with words on a screen for the audience to sing along.