Local Religion Calendar (July 17)

This week's character from "Faces of Our Faith" is the Ethiopian eunuch (Acts 8:26-40). The eunuch, as the first gentile convert in Acts of the Apostles, was a sexual minority and of a different race, ethnicity and nationality. What does this signify about who we are to welcome and include in our communities today? What does authentic inclusion look like? Who are we excluding, intentionally or unintentionally, at church or in our lives? What changes could you make to extend a welcome?