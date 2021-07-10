Local Religion Calendar (July 10)

In-person worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word in its sanctuary and via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The theme will be "Blessed Be God," with the Rev. Paul Doellinger as guest pastor.
As always, the congregation will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect worshipers' health, and asks that non-vaccinated individuals wear masks. Live-stream worship is accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sunday worship: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold services at 9:30 a.m. in person and online at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The congregation will continue its series "The Faces Of Faith" with "Deborah." In the midst of the oppression of her people, Deborah creates space for channeling God’s wisdom. In the chaos of war she finds stillness under a palm tree, and tunes herself to God’s voice. Deborah was the fourth judge of pre-monarchic Israel and the only female judge named in the Bible. How does she guide the Israelites toward victory? Deborah’s song is one of the earliest samples of Hebrew poetry, perhaps dating back to the 12th century BCE. What is the significance of her leadership and authority?
Baha'i devotions and discussion: “The Báb, The Morn of Truth” is set for 10:30 a.m. in person at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis, or online.
In the middle of the 19th century — one of the most turbulent periods in the world’s history — a young merchant announced that he was the bearer of a message destined to transform the life of humanity. At a time when his country, Iran, was undergoing widespread moral breakdown, his message aroused excitement and hope among all classes, rapidly attracting thousands of followers. He took the name “The Báb,” meaning “the Gate” in Arabic. A program about the short and tragic life of the Herald of the Baha’i Faith will be presented, followed by discussion.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-753-5752.