Local Religion Calendar (July 10)

The congregation will continue its series "The Faces Of Faith" with "Deborah." In the midst of the oppression of her people, Deborah creates space for channeling God’s wisdom. In the chaos of war she finds stillness under a palm tree, and tunes herself to God’s voice. Deborah was the fourth judge of pre-monarchic Israel and the only female judge named in the Bible. How does she guide the Israelites toward victory? Deborah’s song is one of the earliest samples of Hebrew poetry, perhaps dating back to the 12th century BCE. What is the significance of her leadership and authority?