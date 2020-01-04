Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 4)

She hands you her picture. Lines are crooked, colors clash and the printing is undecipherable. And you reply in all sincerity: "This picture is perfect." What spirit moved between you and the artist to generate that response? Is this reply any different from the life path we tread through the world, where lines are crooked, colors clash and the message is sometimes undecipherable? What spirit moves between us and the Divine so that we can believe “this path is perfect?”