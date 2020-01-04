Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 4)

Epiphany Sunday: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will observe Epiphany at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday.
The Rev. Linda Tucker will preach on Matthew 1:1-17 in "What Gift Can We Bring?" At 10:45, a book study of "Raising White Children: Bringing Up Children in a Racially Unjust America" by Jennifer Harvey will begin. Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotional gathering: "In the Path of Perfection" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.
She hands you her picture. Lines are crooked, colors clash and the printing is undecipherable. And you reply in all sincerity: "This picture is perfect." What spirit moved between you and the artist to generate that response? Is this reply any different from the life path we tread through the world, where lines are crooked, colors clash and the message is sometimes undecipherable? What spirit moves between us and the Divine so that we can believe “this path is perfect?”
Join in sharing the Word of God for today. Explore the perfections of the path we tread together.
Taize: A contemplative ecumenical Taize worship service is set for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis.
The monthly event, sponsored by the Corvallis Taize Ensemble, is open to all, and features singing and prayers. Information: 541-602-6895.
Grief studied: A 13-week faith-based series titled "GriefShare" will begin Monday at Hope Church, 2817 Santiam Highway SE in Albany.
Sessions will be offered at 1 and 6 p.m. Each session provides encouragement and information for those grieving the loss of a loved one through death. Each session consists of a video seminar, small group discussions and a workbook lesson.
Participants can begin attending at any time, as each session is self-contained and missed sessions can be picked up during the next "GriefShare" cycle.
Cost is $15 for a workbook; scholarships are available. Further information is available at 541-967-4673 or reception@hope.church.
Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St. in Albany.
Centering Prayer is a receptive practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence can be experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer is not meant to replace other types of prayer but rather adds depth of meaning as practitioners slowly learn to rest in God.
Those attending are asked to enter by the side door on Ninth Street. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.
Women's meeting: The Albany United Methodist Women will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Fireside Room of the church, 1115 28th Ave. SW in Albany.
Hostesses Nancy Benedict and Loretta Menor will serve a light buffet breakfast. President Kirsten Allam will guide the meeting; Gloria Snider will share devotions; and Carol Pemberton will speak about her mission trip to Kenya. Dorothy Davis will present the annual pledge service. Guests are invited.
Women's gathering: After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present "New Year, New You" at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Lobby, 661 S. Main St. in Lebanon.
The evening will include dinner, a feature and a guest speaker. M.B. Bradshaw-Vogt of Monmouth will give participants customized advice on skin care, and introduce Powerhouse Skin Care, 98% natural with stay-put makeup and "magic" lipstick. Speaker Janyce Ripley of Milwaukie is a hairstylist, but her passion is restoring homes. Through this love of restoration, she found out the secret to restoring a life.
The program is subject to change, based on availability.
Cost is $10, which includes dinner; no credit cards. Reservations: 541-258-6414 or nancypinzino@comcast.net.