Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 11)

Baptism discussed: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon will be "Born Again by Love and Water." Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. The multi-generational Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Bible study will commence a verse-by-verse study of the Gospel according to Matthew (a former IRS agent?), and will use a commentary by the author Martin Franzmann as a resource.
Information: 541-753-2816 or www.svlc-corvallis.org.
Baptism remembered: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will ask those attending at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday to remember their baptisms.
The Rev. Wendy Woodworth will ask participants to lift up the words of their baptismal vows, including to "resist evil, injustice and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves." Scripture: Matthew 3:13-17. Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotional gathering: "The Onrushing Winds of Grace" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.
It’s easy to look around and see mostly a world burdened with strife, malice and mischief. At the same time, if we look more carefully, we see examples of the human potential for unity and justice. We are buffeted about by a tumult of contradiction, but hold to the faith that everything has a reason; we trust the divine push toward spiritual resurrection.
All are invited to share devotions and discussion about an earth illuminated by concord, nourished by a grace beyond understanding.
Women's gathering: After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present "New Year, New You" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lobby, 661 S. Main St. in Lebanon.
The evening will include dinner, a feature and a guest speaker. M.B. Bradshaw-Vogt of Monmouth will give participants customized advice on skin care, and introduce Powerhouse Skin Care, 98% natural with stay-put makeup and "magic" lipstick. Speaker Janyce Ripley of Milwaukie is a hairstylist, but her passion is restoring homes. Through this love of restoration, she found out the secret to restoring a life.
The program is subject to change, based on availability.
Cost is $10, which includes dinner; no credit cards. Reservations: 541-258-6414 or nancypinzino@comcast.net.
Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St. in Albany.
Centering Prayer is a receptive practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence can be experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer is not meant to replace other types of prayer but rather adds depth of meaning as practitioners slowly learn to rest in God.
Those attending are asked to enter by the side door on Ninth Street. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.