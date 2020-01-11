Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 11)

Baptism discussed: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon will be "Born Again by Love and Water." Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. The multi-generational Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Bible study will commence a verse-by-verse study of the Gospel according to Matthew (a former IRS agent?), and will use a commentary by the author Martin Franzmann as a resource.

Baptism remembered: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will ask those attending at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday to remember their baptisms.

The Rev. Wendy Woodworth will ask participants to lift up the words of their baptismal vows, including to "resist evil, injustice and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves." Scripture: Matthew 3:13-17. Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.

Baha'i devotional gathering: "The Onrushing Winds of Grace" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.