Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 9)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday’s worship will be led by guest Pastor Michael Miller.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. The study will be "Reflections on the Advent Wreath: Hope, Peace, Joy and Love in the New Year." For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Baptism discussed: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will discuss baptism.
This week, the Rev. Linda Tucker will preach on “Reaffirming Our Covenant,” with scripture from Psalm 29 and Mark 1:4-11. Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.
To learn what the United Methodist Church thinks about baptism in the 21st century, visit https://www.umcdiscipleship.org/resources/by-water-and-the-spirit-full-text.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "God’s Eternal Covenant: From Age to Age" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
Baha'is believe all the founders of the world's religions have been inspired by the same divine Source. All these prophets and messengers bring new teachings from God, suited to the age and place in which they appear. All are welcome to read and discuss selected passages from several faith traditions.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a copy of the readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. If you need help or have any questions, please call 541-740-9041