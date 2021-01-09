Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 9)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.

Sunday’s worship will be led by guest Pastor Michael Miller.

Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. The study will be "Reflections on the Advent Wreath: Hope, Peace, Joy and Love in the New Year." For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.

Baptism discussed: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will discuss baptism.

This week, the Rev. Linda Tucker will preach on “Reaffirming Our Covenant,” with scripture from Psalm 29 and Mark 1:4-11. Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

To learn what the United Methodist Church thinks about baptism in the 21st century, visit https://www.umcdiscipleship.org/resources/by-water-and-the-spirit-full-text.