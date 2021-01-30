Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 30)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday's topic will be "Love and Selflessness: Solution Makers," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, continuing in the Gospel of Mark. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sermon series continues: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will continue the sermon series "The Five Love Languages."
This week, the Rev. Linda Tucker will ask the questions "Who do you wish you could touch just one more time?" and "How is touch used to illustrate stories in the Bible?" in the sermon "Physical Touch," based on Luke 15:11-32. Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live, followed by coffee hour and discussion time at 10:30. Email congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org for a Zoom link.
Those who wish to learn more about their love languages can take a quiz at https://www.5lovelanguages.com/quizzes.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "The Eternal Covenant: And Now What?" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
Over the past month, the concept of humanity's eternal covenant with God has been examined from the aspects of history, of prophecy and fulfillment, and from various religious viewpoints. So here we are, endowed with a global consciousness, stirred toward racial justice and economic equity, yet surrounded by tumult and disorder. We ask not only "Where do we go from here?," but more to the point: “How do we go from here?” without resorting to a futile saviorism.
All are welcome to explore these concepts as envisioned and pursued in Bahá'í community building.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.