Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 30)

Over the past month, the concept of humanity's eternal covenant with God has been examined from the aspects of history, of prophecy and fulfillment, and from various religious viewpoints. So here we are, endowed with a global consciousness, stirred toward racial justice and economic equity, yet surrounded by tumult and disorder. We ask not only "Where do we go from here?," but more to the point: “How do we go from here?” without resorting to a futile saviorism.