Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 23)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.

Sunday's topic will be "My Daughter Said 'Follow' and I Did," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.

Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, continuing in the Gospel of Mark. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.

Sermon series continues: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will continue the sermon series "The Five Love Languages."

This week, the Rev. Linda Tucker will present "Words of Affirmation," based on Ephesians 4:29. Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

Those who wish to learn more about their love languages can take a quiz at https://www.5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/.