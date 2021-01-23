Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 23)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday's topic will be "My Daughter Said 'Follow' and I Did," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom, continuing in the Gospel of Mark. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sermon series continues: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will continue the sermon series "The Five Love Languages."
This week, the Rev. Linda Tucker will present "Words of Affirmation," based on Ephesians 4:29. Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.
Those who wish to learn more about their love languages can take a quiz at https://www.5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/.
The Revs. Linda and John Tucker will offer a couples class, "Hold Me Tight," at 7 p.m. Mondays, this Monday through March 1, on Zoom. Further information and registration are available by emailing revlinda@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "God’s Eternal Covenant: The Unity of Religion" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
The devotional program will offer a sparse sampling of the Baha'i scriptures on this critically important topic, followed by discussion of the key principles for bringing about such a unity, essential for fulfilling the promise of world peace and establishing "Thy kingdom come, on earth as it is in heaven."
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.