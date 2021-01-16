Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 16)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday's service will offer a Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Sunday's program will continue in the Gospel of Mark. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sermon series begins: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will start a sermon series, "The Five Love Languages."
This week, the Rev. Linda Tucker will examine "Quality Time: How COVID-19 Taught Us What Is Really Important," based on Luke 10:38-42. Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.
Those who wish to learn more about their love languages can take a quiz at https://www.5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/.
The Revs. Linda and John Tucker will offer a couples class, "Hold Me Tight," at 7 p.m. Mondays, this Monday through March 1, on Zoom. Further information and registration are available by emailing revlinda@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "God’s Eternal Covenant: Divine Being and Being Human" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
God, the Creator of the universe, is all-knowing, all-loving and all-merciful. As the sun shines on the whole world, so the light of God illumines all creation. No mortal mind can truly understand the reality of God; all we can know we have learned from the successive founders of the great world religions. Their teachings throughout the ages shape our paths toward understanding and developing spiritual capacities to serve humanity. Join reading scripture and engaging in discussion. Those attending will also honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., a Christian pastor and civil rights leader who exemplified insight and spiritual capacities, and who held a vision of equality for all.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.