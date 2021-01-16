Local Religion Calendar (Jan. 16)

God, the Creator of the universe, is all-knowing, all-loving and all-merciful. As the sun shines on the whole world, so the light of God illumines all creation. No mortal mind can truly understand the reality of God; all we can know we have learned from the successive founders of the great world religions. Their teachings throughout the ages shape our paths toward understanding and developing spiritual capacities to serve humanity. Join reading scripture and engaging in discussion. Those attending will also honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., a Christian pastor and civil rights leader who exemplified insight and spiritual capacities, and who held a vision of equality for all.