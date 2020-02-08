Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 8)

Salvation discussed: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon will focus on the concept of good works for one's neighbor. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. The multi-generational Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m., continuing a verse-by-verse study of the Gospel according to Matthew, using a commentary by the author, Martin Franzmann, as a resource.
Information: 541-753-2816 or www.svlc-corvallis.org.
Series continues: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will hold a worship service at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday.
A sermon series on love will continue with "Shh." Scripture: I Corinthians 13:1-8. Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotional gathering: "Living in a State of Prayer" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.
There is nothing sweeter in the world of existence than prayer. Prayer can create serenity and joy. Prayer and meditation are two wings that lift thoughts and feelings toward heavenly ideals. Prayer creates mindfulness. From a shared reading of selected Bahá'í texts, participants will discuss the wisdom of prayer. All are welcome.
Women's gathering: After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present "Love Is in the Air" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lobby, 661 S. Main St. in Lebanon.
Jenni Grove of Lebanon will present a mini-concert. Grove is an accomplished singer and a former chorus director. Russ and Jan Clifford will present "Opposites Attract! Now What?," sharing how their troubled marriage was restored. Russ tells how he quit drinking alcohol, and Jan talks about hope in relationships and finding the love that lasts.
Cost is $10, which includes dinner; no credit cards. Reservations: 541-258-6414 or nancypinzino@comcast.net.
Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St. in Albany.
Centering Prayer is a receptive practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence can be experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer is not meant to replace other types of prayer but rather add depth of meaning as practitioners slowly learn to rest in God.
Those attending are asked to enter by the side door on Ninth Street. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.
Taize: A contemplative ecumenical Taize worship service is set for 7 p.m. March 1 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis.
The monthly event, sponsored by the Corvallis Taize Ensemble, is open to all, and features singing and prayers. Information: 541-602-6895.