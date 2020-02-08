Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 8)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Women's gathering: After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present "Love Is in the Air" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lobby, 661 S. Main St. in Lebanon.

Jenni Grove of Lebanon will present a mini-concert. Grove is an accomplished singer and a former chorus director. Russ and Jan Clifford will present "Opposites Attract! Now What?," sharing how their troubled marriage was restored. Russ tells how he quit drinking alcohol, and Jan talks about hope in relationships and finding the love that lasts.

Cost is $10, which includes dinner; no credit cards. Reservations: 541-258-6414 or nancypinzino@comcast.net.

Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St. in Albany.

Centering Prayer is a receptive practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence can be experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer is not meant to replace other types of prayer but rather add depth of meaning as practitioners slowly learn to rest in God.

Those attending are asked to enter by the side door on Ninth Street. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.