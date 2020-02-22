Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 22)

Writing workshop: Award-winning Albany author Heidi Gaul and award-winning Corvallis author Christina Suzann Nelson will both lead workshops at the Oregon Christian Writers Conference at 3 p.m. today at Chemeketa Community College, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem.
Gaul and author Beth Vice will team up on the “Incentives for Writing Disciplines” workshop, which covers the benefits of setting writing goals and how to accomplish them. Nelson will teach "Applying Humor to Tough Subjects in Fiction."
The one-day conference registration costs are $45 for members, $75 for nonmembers and $25 for writers 23 and younger. For more information and registration, visit https://oregonchristianwriters.org/2020-winter/.
Guest preacher: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.
This Sunday the congregation will welcome Vicar Christian Dollar, who serves at Peace Lutheran Church in Philomath. Dollar will lead the congregation in worship and the multi-generational Sunday school. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service, and Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Information: 541-753-2816 or www.svlc-corvallis.org.
Sermon series continues: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will continue its sermon series on love at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.
Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotional gathering: "Joy Gives Us Wings" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.
The Baha'i Writings state that "joy gives us wings:" In times of joy we are stronger, intellectually keener, but that we cannot grow except through suffering, and suffering produces sadness and grief. How do we reconcile this contradiction? Join in a discussion of Baha'i writings on joy and suffering. All are welcome.
Eckankar: “Explore God’s Gift: Your Creative Imagination” is the theme of the ECK Light and Sound Service set for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Eckankar Center of Corvallis, 875 NW Grant Ave.
People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome to join in learning more about the healing sound of HU. For local information, call 503-233-1595. To learn more about the ECK teachings, visit Eckankar.org.
Labyrinth class: An introductory class on the labyrinth is set for 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th Street, Corvallis.
Sister Mary Jo Chaves, director of the Franciscan Spirituality Center in Milwaukie, and Dorothy Charbonneau, a labyrinth facilitator in Corvallis, will provide an overview of the historical roots of the labyrinth and ways to walk it. Participants will have an opportunity to walk the indoor labyrinth and reflect on their experiences.
A donation of $5 to $10 is suggested. Registration by Monday is available by contacting Susie Zaremba at 541-758-4235 or azaremba@proaxis.com.
Pancake supper: St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 257 E. Milton St. in Lebanon, invites everyone to prepare for the season of Lent with a traditional Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at 5:30 p.m. this Tuesday.
Shrove Tuesday is also known as Mardi Gras, which means Fat Tuesday. The St. Martin's Men's Group will serve a pancake and ham supper to give people a chance to eat heartily before the fasting period of Lent. A donation of $5 per person or $8 per family will go to the St. Martin's Discretionary Fund to help the needy in Lebanon. An RSVP to stmartinslebanon@gmail.com is requested so the church can supply enough food.
Ash Wednesday observed: St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 257 E. Milton St. in Lebanon, will hold a service of Holy Communion with Imposition of Ashes at noon this Wednesday.
Ash Wednesday, a Christian holy day of fasting and repentance, marks the start of the 40-day Lenten period leading up to Easter. Blessed ashes are placed on worshipers' foreheads as a sign of penitence. Resources will also be available for those interested in daily Bible reading as a Lenten devotion.
Further information is available at stmartinslebanon@gmail.com or https://www.stmartinslebanon.org.
Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parish center of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW in Albany.
Centering Prayer is a practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence is experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer adds depth of meaning by learning to rest in God. This method is not meant to replace other types of prayer.
Those attending are asked to enter by the front door of the parish center. The meeting will take place in the St. Rose of Lima Room. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.
Taize: A contemplative ecumenical Taize worship service is set for 7 p.m. March 1 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis.
The monthly event, sponsored by the Corvallis Taize Ensemble, is open to all, and features singing and prayers. Information: 541-602-6895.