Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 22)

Baha'i devotional gathering: "Joy Gives Us Wings" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.

The Baha'i Writings state that "joy gives us wings:" In times of joy we are stronger, intellectually keener, but that we cannot grow except through suffering, and suffering produces sadness and grief. How do we reconcile this contradiction? Join in a discussion of Baha'i writings on joy and suffering. All are welcome.

Eckankar: “Explore God’s Gift: Your Creative Imagination” is the theme of the ECK Light and Sound Service set for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Eckankar Center of Corvallis, 875 NW Grant Ave.

People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome to join in learning more about the healing sound of HU. For local information, call 503-233-1595. To learn more about the ECK teachings, visit Eckankar.org.

Labyrinth class: An introductory class on the labyrinth is set for 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th Street, Corvallis.