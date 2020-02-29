Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 29)

Communion celebrated: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's message will be "Why Christians Trust Jesus with Their Lives." Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service, and the multi-generational Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m., continuing a verse-by-verse study of the Gospel according to Matthew, using a commentary by author Martin Franzmann as a resource.
Information: 541-753-2816 or www.svlc-corvallis.org.
Lenten series begins: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will begin a Lenten series on "The Grace of 'Les Miserables'" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.
This week participants will look at "Grace Well Received: The Story of Jean Valjean." Choosing the good isn't always an obvious choice. Grace may be easily offered, but it takes a lifetime to accept and understand. Scripture: Luke 6:32-36.
Information: congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org.
Baha'i devotional gathering: "The Goal: World Unity" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.
“A goal without a plan is just a wish,” wrote Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. And a plan without a vision is very hard to execute. Today we risk seeing love and unity, inclusion and diversity, and even simple tolerance become mere wishes. The Bahá'í teachings assure us that the goal of world unity is supported not only by a plan but by a vision of cultural, economic and political renewal.
Join in a discussion of what this vision of renewal implies for today.
Organ series begins: Albany First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, will offer a Lenten organ recital series again this year.
The first concert is set for 3 to 3:30 p.m. this Sunday, and will feature church organist Eric McKirdy playing music of Bach, Sowerby and Parry. The remaining concerts will feature McKirdy on March 8; Lisa Boylan on March 15; Amy Isted on March 22; Annette Upton on March 29; and Beverly Ratajak on April 5.
Admission is free; freewill donations will be accepted.
Taize: A contemplative ecumenical Taize worship service is set for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis.
The monthly event, sponsored by the Corvallis Taize Ensemble, is open to all, and features singing and prayers. Information: 541-602-6895.
Meditation opportunities begin: Silent meditation opportunities will be offered from noon to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday, beginning this week, in the nave of the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis.
Participants can find time for reflection and restoration, surrounded by the stained-glass artwork of Gabriel Loire. Information: 541-757-6647.
Centering Prayer: A Christian Centering Prayer group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parish center of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW in Albany.
Centering Prayer is a practice of silent prayer in which God’s presence is experienced within. This nonverbal method of prayer adds depth of meaning by learning to rest in God. This method is not meant to replace other types of prayer.
Those attending are asked to enter by the front door of the parish center. The meeting will take place in the St. Rose of Lima Room. Information: livinggreen@comcast.net.
Methodist Women meet: The women of Albany First United Methodist Church will meet at 10 a.m. in the Fireside Room of the church, 1115 28th Ave. SW.
Hostesses Shirley Hilts and Nancy Benedict will serve a light buffet breakfast. President Kirsten Allam will guide the meeting; Karla Long will share devotions; and Nancy Yim will present the program. Guests are invited.
Lenten services: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will offer two midweek worship services during Lent, starting this Wednesday.
Join in fellowship at noon; bring a brown-bag lunch. A meditative service will follow. A soup supper is set for 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. worship service.
Women's gathering: After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present "Your Money Matters" at 6 p.m. March 10 at the Lobby, 661 S. Main St. in Lebanon.
Brock Byers, owner of the Lobby, will give information on taking the stress out of planning for retirement, and will present financial tips to give participants more confidence in the decisions they make. Candy Weatherly of Elkton will present a humorous glimpse into the life of a woman with a well-protected comfort zone who was driven by a need to be perfect. Weatherly is a Century Farm owner and an active volunteer in the community.
Cost is $10, which includes dinner; no credit cards. Reservations: 541-259-1396 or nancypinzino@comcast.net.