Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 29)

Communion celebrated: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Eric Bohlmann's message will be "Why Christians Trust Jesus with Their Lives." Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service, and the multi-generational Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m., continuing a verse-by-verse study of the Gospel according to Matthew, using a commentary by author Martin Franzmann as a resource.

Lenten series begins: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will begin a Lenten series on "The Grace of 'Les Miserables'" at the 9:30 a.m. service this Sunday.

This week participants will look at "Grace Well Received: The Story of Jean Valjean." Choosing the good isn't always an obvious choice. Grace may be easily offered, but it takes a lifetime to accept and understand. Scripture: Luke 6:32-36.

Baha'i devotional gathering: "The Goal: World Unity" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 5006 SW Hollyhock Circle in Corvallis.