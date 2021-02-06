Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 6)

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Life and Death" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.

What is the purpose of life? Does life consist merely of the changes and chances of this earthly existence? What is the nature of the soul and the significance of its development? Participants will explore these and other questions relating to the journey of the soul: its connection to the body in this life and its advance after separation from the body. Join the group for readings from Baha’i sacred texts followed by prayer and discussion.

Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.

Ash Wednesday: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will observe Ash Wednesday at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.

The beginning of Lent brings a new invitation — an invitation into a deeper life of faith, an invitation to renewed spirituality and an invitation into deeper awareness of God and self. The Ash Wednesday service is designed to carve out space for personal reflection and intention-setting at the start.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0