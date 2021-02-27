Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 27)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday's topic will be “Red Letter Challenge: Forgiving,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Based on the words of Jesus, the Bible study will teach participants how to put His words into practice. The Lenten study uses the book “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sunday each month.
Second Sunday in Lent: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will observe the Second Sunday in Lent.
Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The service will feature Mark 8:31—9:8 and Psalm 22:23-31. Like the disciples, we are often stuck in the pattern of messing up over and over again. We cling to power, we climb the ladder, we memorialize Christ's teachings rather than embodying them. However, we can't be trapped by shame, guilt, ignorance or inaction. Humility is required for transformation. Again and again, we are called to listen, to God and to others.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "The Open Door" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
Participants will remember loved ones they have lost, and share readings from the Baha'i writings than can offer hope and comfort to the bereaved. All are invited to join in a program of remembrance.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Lenten services: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis is offering mid-week Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 17, available via Zoom.
The series is about rejoicing in the justification of Christ. Call the church office at 541-753-2816 for access.