Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 20)

The church will offer a program on Visio Divina by the Rev. Leslie Chartier at 11 a.m. Sundays on Zoom, starting this weekend. Again and again, Christians are invited to listen for the ways God might be speaking to them through our senses and imagination. Visio Divina, Latin for “divine seeing,” is a method of meditation, reflection and prayer through a process of intentional seeing. Visio Divina extends the sixth-century Benedictine practice of Lectio Divina by the use of visual imagery. Traditionally, Visio Divina was accompanied by Benedictine iconography and illuminations; however, different faith traditions have adapted the process over time, utilizing both secular and nonsecular images.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Journey of the Soul" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.

This Sunday's program draws from the Baha'i writings and other religious scriptures. These selections lay out the requirements of the soul's journey in this life and the next. Latent powers within each soul lead to one's felicity in all the worlds of God. One such power is the gift of understanding that enables us to independently discover truth. Another is inner vision that enables this understanding.