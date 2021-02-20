Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 20)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday's topic will be “Red Letter Challenge: Being,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Based on the words of Jesus, the Bible study will teach participants how to put His words into practice. The Lenten study uses the book “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sunday each month.
First Sunday in Lent: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will observe the First Sunday in Lent.
Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.
The service will feature Mark 1:9-15 and Genesis 9:8-17. God meets Jesus at the water before he is tempted in the wilderness; this is important. First and foremost, God claims us. God meets us in the liminal space, at the water’s edge, at the threshold of something new, and names us beloved. God’s covenant with all of creation reminds us that God meets us where we are in the midst of our reluctance, doubt, eagerness or weariness, and proclaims we are good.
The church will offer a program on Visio Divina by the Rev. Leslie Chartier at 11 a.m. Sundays on Zoom, starting this weekend. Again and again, Christians are invited to listen for the ways God might be speaking to them through our senses and imagination. Visio Divina, Latin for “divine seeing,” is a method of meditation, reflection and prayer through a process of intentional seeing. Visio Divina extends the sixth-century Benedictine practice of Lectio Divina by the use of visual imagery. Traditionally, Visio Divina was accompanied by Benedictine iconography and illuminations; however, different faith traditions have adapted the process over time, utilizing both secular and nonsecular images.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Journey of the Soul" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
This Sunday's program draws from the Baha'i writings and other religious scriptures. These selections lay out the requirements of the soul's journey in this life and the next. Latent powers within each soul lead to one's felicity in all the worlds of God. One such power is the gift of understanding that enables us to independently discover truth. Another is inner vision that enables this understanding.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Lenten services: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis will offer mid-week Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 17, available via Zoom.
Call the church office at 541-753-2816 for access.