Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 13)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.
Sunday's topic will be “Introduction to the Red Letter Challenge,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.
Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. This Lenten season Bible study will use the book “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. Based on the words of Jesus, it teaches how to put His words into practice. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.
Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Sermon series concludes: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will complete its sermon series "The Five Love Languages."
The Rev. Linda Tucker will present "The Definition of Love," right on time for Valentine's Day. Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live, followed by coffee hour and discussion time at 10:30. Email congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org for a Zoom link.
The church will offer a program on Visio Divina by the Rev. Leslie Chartier at 11 a.m. Sundays on Zoom, starting Feb. 21. Again and again, Christians are invited to listen for the ways God might be speaking to them through our senses and imagination. Visio Divina, Latin for “divine seeing,” is a method of meditation, reflection and prayer through a process of intentional seeing. Visio Divina extends the sixth-century Benedictine practice of Lectio Divina by the use of visual imagery. Traditionally, Visio Divina was accompanied by Benedictine iconography and illuminations; however, different faith traditions have adapted the process over time, utilizing both secular and nonsecular images.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "The Light Within the Lamp: The Human Spirit" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday online.
What is the nature of the human spirit? Does that spirit inform our thoughts and actions? If so, how, and how do we know that it does? Join the group for readings from Baha’i sources followed by prayer and discussion.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and readings can be found on the local Baha'i website: https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Ash Wednesday message and activity: An Ash Wednesday message and meditative art activity will be offered at 12:15 p.m. this Wednesday in the parking lot of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann will give the message, “We are Jars of Clay.” Participants will do the art activity in their own car; materials for take-home art will be distributed with all recommended safety precautions. Those attending are asked to wear masks when within 6 feet of others. Also available on Ash Wednesday will be a pre-recorded video, accessible at www.svlc-corvallis.org or facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Ash Wednesday: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will observe Ash Wednesday at 7 p.m. this Wednesday on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live/.
The beginning of Lent brings a new invitation — an invitation into a deeper life of faith, an invitation to renewed spirituality and an invitation into deeper awareness of God and self. The Ash Wednesday service is designed to carve out space for personal reflection and intention-setting.
Ashes to go: Ashes to go for Ash Wednesday will be offered at two times this Wednesday in the parking lot of Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 23rd St. in Corvallis.
The events are set for noon to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church and Luther House pastors will offer an in-person blessing and ashes to start the Lenten journey of renewal. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
Ash Wednesday evening worship will be aired at 7 p.m. on cable channel 29 and on the Grace YouTube Channel at https://bit.ly/33uj9B8.