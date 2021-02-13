Local Religion Calendar (Feb. 13)

Lutheran service: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis continues to share God’s Word via live-stream worship at 9 a.m. Sundays, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis, beginning at 8:45.

Sunday's topic will be “Introduction to the Red Letter Challenge,” led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann.

Multi-Gen Bible study follows the worship service at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. This Lenten season Bible study will use the book “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. Based on the words of Jesus, it teaches how to put His words into practice. For access to the Zoom meeting, call the church office at 541-753-2816.

Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.

Sermon series concludes: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will complete its sermon series "The Five Love Languages."

The Rev. Linda Tucker will present "The Definition of Love," right on time for Valentine's Day. Join the service at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live, followed by coffee hour and discussion time at 10:30. Email congregational.life@corvallisfumc.org for a Zoom link.