Local Religion Calendar (Dec. 21)

Christmas at the Movies: Each Sunday in December, Hope Church is focusing on presenting the message of faith, hope and love found in America’s favorite Christmas movies.
These holiday gatherings are called "Christmas at the Movies." Clips, pictures and quotes from the movies are used in the message shared each Sunday.
Hope Church is one church with two locations and four gatherings each Sunday. Gatherings take place at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 2817 Santiam Highway SE, Albany; and 10:45 a.m. at 890 Mountain View Road, Sweet Home.
This Sunday, the Albany location will feature "The Santa Clause" in the message. Sweet Home will feature "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
Advent continues: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Eric Bohlmann's sermon for the Fourth Sunday of Advent will focus on Joseph. God comes to a man in struggle with a promise for everyone. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service. The multi-generational Sunday school will begin at 10:30 a.m. The study, held during Advent with Light of Christ Anglican Church, will conclude the discussion the prophets, their message and Jesus Christ.
Information: 541-753-2816 or www.svlc-corvallis.org.
Peace Sunday: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will observe the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Peace Sunday, this weekend.
The topic of the 9:30 a.m. service will be "Wild Heart, Peaceful Soul." Scripture: Isaiah 11:6, 8, 9.
Baha'i devotional gathering: "The Splendor of Jesus" is set for 9:45 a.m. Sunday, at 5006 Hollyhock Circle, Corvallis.
This week's topic offers a sampling of how the scriptures of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and the Baha’i faith glorify the station and life of Jesus Christ. Participants will search for unique gems within these scriptures that may give further insight into the birth, ascension and return of Jesus. Participants will also explore how the revelation of Jesus propelled the future development of the arts and sciences and served to advance civilization.
Eckankar: "Dreams of Guidance and Revelation" will be the theme of the ECK Light and Sound service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Eckankar Center of Corvallis, 875 NW Grant Ave.
People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome. Dreams, intuition, gratitude and the love people have for their families and all life are experiences in the Light and Sound, God's Love.
Local information is available at 503-233-1595. More about the ECK teachings is available by visiting eckankarblog.org.
Christmas Eve: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, will offer three Christmas Eve services on Tuesday.
A child-focused experience is set for 4 p.m., with a 7 p.m. service featuring choir and candlelight and a 10 p.m. service with communion and candlelight.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1730 Hill St. SE in Albany, will offer services Tuesday and Wednesday.
Prelude music will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed at 8 p.m. by the First Mass of Christmas.
A Mass for Christmas Day in the Morning is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Taize: A contemplative ecumenical Taize worship service is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. in Corvallis.
The monthly event, sponsored by the Corvallis Taize Ensemble, is open to all, and features singing and prayers. Information: 541-602-6895.