Local Religion Calendar (Dec. 21)

Christmas at the Movies: Each Sunday in December, Hope Church is focusing on presenting the message of faith, hope and love found in America’s favorite Christmas movies.

These holiday gatherings are called "Christmas at the Movies." Clips, pictures and quotes from the movies are used in the message shared each Sunday.

Hope Church is one church with two locations and four gatherings each Sunday. Gatherings take place at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 2817 Santiam Highway SE, Albany; and 10:45 a.m. at 890 Mountain View Road, Sweet Home.

This Sunday, the Albany location will feature "The Santa Clause" in the message. Sweet Home will feature "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Advent continues: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, will share God's Word and Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday.