Local Religion Calendar (Dec. 5)

God's Word shared: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.
The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "John, Greta, MLK: The Messengers Are Important," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org. and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
Information: 541-753-2816.
Advent continues: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer week two of its Advent series, "A No-Vent Advent," on Sunday.
This week the Candle of Love on the Advent wreath will be lit. Scripture will include Isaiah 40:1-11, 2 Peter 3:815a and Mark 1:1-8.
The service will be live-streamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live; it can also be watched throughout the week.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Community Development: Education" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Education is a vast field, and educational theories abound. Surely many have considerable merit, but none is free of assumptions about the nature of the human being and society. The teachings of the Baha’i faith consider education a fundamental factor of a true civilization. Participants will explore how education must address the physical and the intellectual side of each person as well as the spiritual and ethical nature.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Advent recital: First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis, will continue its recital series at noon Tuesday at 1stpres.org and facebook.com/1stprescorvallis.
This week's program is titled "The Magic of Christmas: Handbells, Harps and Flute."
