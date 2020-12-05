Local Religion Calendar (Dec. 5)

God's Word shared: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.

The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "John, Greta, MLK: The Messengers Are Important," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org. and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.

Information: 541-753-2816.

Advent continues: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer week two of its Advent series, "A No-Vent Advent," on Sunday.

This week the Candle of Love on the Advent wreath will be lit. Scripture will include Isaiah 40:1-11, 2 Peter 3:815a and Mark 1:1-8.

The service will be live-streamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live; it can also be watched throughout the week.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Community Development: Education" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.