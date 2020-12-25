Local Religion Calendar (Dec. 25)

Christmas continues: On Sunday, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will continue sharing the Christmas story through carols and a message by the Rev. John Tucker.

Tucker will preach on "Seeing The Messiah," based on Luke 2:22-40. The service will be on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CorvallisFUMC/live.

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "Twenty-First Century Development: Arts, Media and Technology" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

In this new age and century, of central importance are developing and teaching the arts and sciences, and promoting industry and technology. Advances in technology, the sciences and arts are vital to humanity's global progress and advancement. Join in sharring Bahá'í readings and then see and hear artists sharing some of what motivates and inspires their music, stories, art and invention.

Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.

