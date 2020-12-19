Local Religion Calendar (Dec. 19)

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "21st-Century Development: Economic Justice" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.

The human family is one — a truth that has been embraced by multitudes around the world. The implications of that oneness for our collective behavior are clear. One of the implications we must examine is how to create a fair economic construction of human society. Although absolute equality is untenable, so must the extremes of material conditions be challenged.

Bahá'í teachings offer a few basic principles to guide our discussion of various economic models. The underlying Baha'i principle is ending the extremes of both poverty and wealth. Can this be accomplished voluntarily? Participants will explore those models in the light of this principle. All are welcome to participate in the readings and discussion.

Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.

Advent recital: First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis, will conclude its recital series at noon Tuesday at 1stpres.org and facebook.com/1stprescorvallis.

This week's program is titled "Choral Sounds of Christmas."