Local Religion Calendar (Dec. 19)

Drive-By Nativity: Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. in Corvallis, will hold a Drive-By Nativity event from 5 to 8 p.m. today.
See and hear the story of Christ's birth in lighted figures, words and Christmas carols, with a life-size nativity scene. Donations of canned goods for Linn Benton Food Share are encouraged. Information: grace97330.org.
God's Word shared: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via live-stream worship beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, accessible from the church's webpage, www.svlc-corvallis.org, and Facebook page, facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis.
This week's topic will be "Home Is Where the Heart Is," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. A Zoom Bible study will follow the worship service. For access to the study, call the church office at 541-753-2816. Communion is offered on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Fourth Sunday of Advent: On the Fourth Sunday of Advent, First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will explore Peace.
The church's worship service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/corvallisfumc/live. The fourth sermon in the series "A No-Vent Advent" will be given. Scripture will include Isaiah 61:1-4 and 8-11, Psalm 126 and Luke 1:46b-55.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "21st-Century Development: Economic Justice" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
The human family is one — a truth that has been embraced by multitudes around the world. The implications of that oneness for our collective behavior are clear. One of the implications we must examine is how to create a fair economic construction of human society. Although absolute equality is untenable, so must the extremes of material conditions be challenged.
Bahá'í teachings offer a few basic principles to guide our discussion of various economic models. The underlying Baha'i principle is ending the extremes of both poverty and wealth. Can this be accomplished voluntarily? Participants will explore those models in the light of this principle. All are welcome to participate in the readings and discussion.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Advent recital: First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis, will conclude its recital series at noon Tuesday at 1stpres.org and facebook.com/1stprescorvallis.
This week's program is titled "Choral Sounds of Christmas."
Christmas Eve worship: Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis will offer Christmas Eve worship at 5 p.m. Thursday at https://bit.ly/gracexmas20.
The service will be a traditional setting of readings and carols, with music featuring solos and flutes, a guitar and vocal duet, and an organ and piano duet. Zoom communion will be available at 6:30 p.m.; visit https://grace97330.org for link information.
Parking lot service: United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW in Albany, will hold a Christmas Eve parking lot service at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The brief service will include hearing ancient words of good news, singing songs of Christmas, and lighting candles to proclaim light in the darkness. Masks and social distancing are required; those attending can stay in their cars if they choose.
Christmas Eve service: First United Methodist Church in Corvallis will offer a Christmas Eve service of lights, carols and celebration at 7 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live.
The theme is "The Story of Hope, Love, Joy and Peace: Emmanuel — God Is with Us."
