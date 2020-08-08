Local Religion Calendar (Aug. 8)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.
The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "The Peace of Not Being at the Center," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.
Drive-in worship: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, will offer drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot on Monroe between 12th and 13th streets.
Susan Maxine Shaw will present "Repairing the World," based on Isaiah 58:6-12. Shaw is a professor of women, gender and sexuality studies at Oregon State University, and affiliate faculty in religious studies. She hold a Master of Arts degree and a doctorate from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and is an ordained Southern Baptist minister who now makes her home at Ainsworth United Church of Christ in Portland.
Shaw’s most recent book is "Intersectional Theology: An Introductory Guide," co-written with Grace Ji-Sun Kim of Earlham School of Religion. She is also a regular contributor to Baptist News Global and Ms. Magazine Online.
FUMC Youth Director Jacob Stewart will lead Sunday's music.
The service can be viewed on Facebook Live.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "E Pluribus Unum: The Better Angels of Our Nature" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
Belief in the oneness of humanity imposes the moral responsibility to act with justice in all aspects of our personal, social and institutional lives. It implies a reordering of our society. It offers the prospect that new moral and social directions can emerge from the participation of Americans, regardless of race or background. Participants will explore the vision of justice embodied in the Bahá'í scriptures, and share prayers and discussion.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041. All are welcome.
