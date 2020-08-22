Local Religion Calendar (Aug. 22)

Online worship: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, continues to share God's Word via online worship videos.
The topic of Sunday's "Good News" video is "A United Diversity for God's Reign," led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann. It will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday at www.svlc-corvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Information: 541-753-2816.
Drive-in worship: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, will offer drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot on Monroe between 12th and 13th streets.
The service will welcome Philip Clayton and the newly relocated Claremont School of Theology, which recently moved to Salem. Clayton will present "A Question Worth Coming Back To." Scripture will include Matthew 16:13-20 and Romans 12:1-13.
As a scholar, Clayton works at the intersection of philosophy, theology and science. Although he continues to work on fundamental questions that arise within each of these fields and at their intersections, his more recent focus has turned increasingly to the intersection of climate science, ethics, religion and social philosophy, or ecotheology. He holds the Ingraham Chair at Claremont, where he directs the doctoral program in comparative theologies and philosophies.
Those wishing to attend are asked to sign up to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0548aaaa23a5fb6-drivein6.
Baha'i devotions and discussion: "E Pluribus Unum: A City on a Hill" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.
“Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid.” Thus in the book of Matthew does His Holiness Christ instruct all who accept the eternal law of "Love thy neighbor."
Today’s world gives a universal scope to the concept of neighbor beyond anything yet accomplished. On Sunday, those attending will read and discuss the city that rises from the shining elements of children, youth and adults contributing to the betterment of society. All are invited to come share the readings from Bahá'í texts and the discussion that follows.
Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.
Gospel concert: Westwood Community Church, 23319 Greasy Creek Road near Philomath, will present the final concert of its 2020 Summer Outdoor Concert Series at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature the Bethel Mountain Band, a quartet of men who grew up singing four-part harmony in churches. The gospel group formed 10 years ago, and features mandolin, banjo, guitar, harmonica and bass. The band specializes in old-time Southern gospel songs that appeal to a range of audiences, and performs mostly at churches, retirement homes and festivals in Oregon, Washington, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Indiana. Bethel regularly plays at Mennonite Village in Albany.
No admission will be charged, but an offering for the band's ministry will be taken.
In accordance with state guidelines, social distancing will be practiced and face masks are recommended. It is also suggested that those attending bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Westwood Community Church is off Highway 34, approximately 4 miles up the Alsea Highway from Philomath. Further information is available from Pastor Raymond Mabee at 541-602-2517.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!