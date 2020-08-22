Local Religion Calendar (Aug. 22)

Baha'i devotions and discussion: "E Pluribus Unum: A City on a Hill" is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday via Zoom.

“Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid.” Thus in the book of Matthew does His Holiness Christ instruct all who accept the eternal law of "Love thy neighbor."

Today’s world gives a universal scope to the concept of neighbor beyond anything yet accomplished. On Sunday, those attending will read and discuss the city that rises from the shining elements of children, youth and adults contributing to the betterment of society. All are invited to come share the readings from Bahá'í texts and the discussion that follows.

Zoom instructions for the meeting and a series of readings can be found on the local Baha'i website, https://linnbenton.local.bahai.us/. Those who need help or have questions can call 541-740-9041.

Gospel concert: Westwood Community Church, 23319 Greasy Creek Road near Philomath, will present the final concert of its 2020 Summer Outdoor Concert Series at 6 p.m. Sunday.